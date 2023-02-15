Technology News

Nothing Phone 1 Could Be Getting Android 13-Based Nothing OS 1.5 Update Soon: Report

Nothing had rolled out Android 13 open beta back in December.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 February 2023 19:45 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Could Be Getting Android 13-Based Nothing OS 1.5 Update Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 users are likely to get the Android 13 update by end of February

Highlights
  • The Nothing Phone 1 was launched last year
  • The company is gearing up to launch Nothing Phone 2 this year
  • Nothing Phone 1 will get Android 13 as an OTA update

The Nothing Phone 1 is set to receive the much-awaited and long overdue Android 13 update. In a gradual roll out, Nothing Phone 1 devices will reportedly begin to get the next software update by the end of this week. Carl Pie, the co-founder of OnePlus, founded the independent consumer tech startup called Nothing around two years ago in London, UK. Along with the Phone 1, Nothing has also released two versions of true wireless earphones so far.

While an official confirmation is awaited, according to a 91Mobiles report, Nothing support team has claimed that Android 13 will begin rolling out by the end of this week in the UK in a response to a user's query.

The company wished to test Android 13 thoroughly before deploying it as an OTA update to its devices. Select testers of the phone did get to run the Nothing OS 1.5 beta version, that is based on the Android 13 update. Nothing launched an open beta for the Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 update back in December.

In an official blog post, Nothing had provided details about the latest Android 13-based update. The new OS provides Nothing Phone 1 users a 50 percent boost in app loading speed. The update also introduces multi-language support for third-party apps, and adds a new weather app featuring the company's customised Nothing UI.

The software update is also expected to bring a new user interface for volume control, new glyph ringtone, wallpapers, as well as notification sounds. A new design for media control and a self-repair feature have also been reported as being part of the updated package for the Phone 1.

Google released its latest Android 13 on August 15, 2022. Google Pixel phones were the first devices to receive this Android update last year itself.

The update later rolled out for MotorolaOnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Asus, and Samsung smartphones as well.

The update could take as long as the end of February to reach majority Nothing Phone 1 users, including in India. Meanwhile, Nothing is also gearing up to launch the Nothing Phone 2 later this year. The Nothing Phone 2 will reportedly have at least 12GB of RAM, a 120Hz AMOLED display, 5,000mAH battery, and an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset.

Android 13, Nothing Phone 1, Google, Nothing OS
