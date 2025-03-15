Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge India Launch Anticipated as Handset Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could make its way to select markets soon, including India.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 15 March 2025 19:33 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was showcased at MWC 2025

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch in April
  • The handset could also be launched in India
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be 5.84mm thick
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, in an indication that the smartphone will be launched in the country soon. The slimmest model in the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones was first teased at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event in January, while Samsung showed off the handset at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025). The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, just like the other three models that have already launched.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Model Number Seen on BIS

A listing (via Xpertpick) on the BIS website is believed to be the Indian variant of the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. While Samsung has yet to announce regional availability for the Galaxy S25 Edge, the appearance of the handset on the Indian regulator's website is an indicator that it might launch in India soon. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the presence of the listing on the BIS website.

The purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge listing on the BIS website
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ BIS

 

According to recent reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch in global markets on April 16, and could go on sale a month later. It is said to be available in select markets, and could be priced around $999 (roughly Rs. 86,900).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications

The purported battery of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was recently spotted on the UK Demko website, giving us a look at its specifications. The handset is expected to pack a 3,900mAh battery. Another listing on China's 3C website indicates the phone will support 25W charging, like the base Galaxy S25 model.

Previous reports also suggest that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip from Qualcomm, along with 12GB of RAM. It is expected to run on One UI 7, which is based on Android 15, and offer support for Galaxy AI features.

Thanks to the showcase at MWC 2025, we know that the phone will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup. It could feature a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.65-inch display, and it is expected to be the slimmest model in the Galaxy S25 lineup, with a thickness of 5.84mm. 

It's worth taking these details with a grain of salt, as none of these specifications have been confirmed by Samsung. However, if the claims about their imminent debut next month are accurate, we can expect to learn more about these smartphones in the coming days or weeks.

Microsoft Unveils Copilot for Gaming With In-Game Assistance, Seamless Game Setup for Xbox Gamers

