SpaceX’s Starlink to Reportedly Secure Faster Regulatory Approvals in India After Deals With Airtel, Jio

SpaceX has reportedly submitted the requisite information for Starlink to obtain a GMPCS licence from IN-SPACe.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2025 19:23 IST
SpaceX’s Starlink to Reportedly Secure Faster Regulatory Approvals in India After Deals With Airtel, Jio

Photo Credit: Reuters

This precedence could also lead to expedited regulatory clearances for Amazon's Kuiper in India

Highlights
  • Starlink to set up a ground station and monitoring centre in India
  • The company will reportedly also shift or relocate the user terminals
  • Starlink is said to receive a letter of intent (LoI) soon
SpaceX's Starlink satellite Internet services could reportedly secure faster regulatory approvals in India. As per the report, the expedited approvals could be due to the Elon Musk-owned space technology company entering partnerships with Bharti Airtel and Jio Platforms. Notably, both the telecom service providers will make Starlink equipment available in their retail stores as well as offer services on behalf of the company. The faster approvals for Starlink are said to set the path for Amazon's Kuiper satellite Internet services when it enters the country.

According to a Moneycontrol report, SpaceX recently submitted the required paperwork and agreed to the key conditions that are necessary for Starlink to get operational and commercial access in India. The company is said to be after the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence as well as authorisation approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe).

Citing unnamed sources, the publication claimed that the separate partnerships with Jio Platforms and Airtel have led to the Indian departments going ahead with the applications. SpaceX reportedly had to agree to set up a ground station and a network control and monitoring centre in India as part of the key conditions to set up operations in the country. Additionally, it is said to have agreed to comply with the provision to shift or relocate user terminals.

As per the report, DoT and IN-SPACe appear to be content with Starlink's commitment and could soon be providing it with a letter of intent (LoI). However, the satellite Internet service provider's authorisation is reportedly also being evaluated by a separate IN-SPACe committee which includes officials from India's Home Ministry and the Department of Space.

Meanwhile, the report also claimed that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will soon release recommendations on satellite spectrum pricing soon to assist Starlink, and likely Kuiper in the future, in setting up commercial satellite broadband services in the country.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
