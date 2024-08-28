Technology News
Realme P2 Pro Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Website, India Launch Seems Imminent

Realme P2 Pro reportedly appeared on the BIS site with model number RMX3987.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 August 2024 18:32 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P1 Pro 5G runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme P1 Pro was launched in April
  • Realme P2 Pro expected to come in chameleon green and eagle grey colours
  • It is likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India
Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G were launched in India in April. Now, Realme seems to be shifting its focus to the Realme P2 series. Ahead of any official announcement, the unannounced Realme P2 Pro has reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The listing indicates that the India launch of the handset is on the horizon. It is expected to pack up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. 

Realme P2 Pro Is Expected to Debut Soon in India

As reported by MySmartPrice, a Realme smartphone with model number RMX3987 passed through the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which means it will be sold in India as well, among other markets. This model number is said to be associated with the Realm P2 Pro. The listing does not show any specifications of the phone, but the screenshots of the listing shared by the publication suggest that the phone received the certification on Wednesday (August 29).

Information on the Realme P2 Pro is still scarce, but a recent leak revealed that it will be launched in 8GB and 12GB RAM options. It could be offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations. It is expected to come in chameleon green and eagle grey colourways.

The Realme P2 Pro is likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. The Realme P1 Pro 5G, came with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 20,999, for the 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB versions, respectively. It is available in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red shades.

The Realme P1 Pro features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The handset has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. It has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.

Realme P2 Pro, Realme P2 Pro Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
