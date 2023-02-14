Technology News

Tamil Nadu Becomes Latest Indian State to Unveil Electric Vehicle Policy

In the last five years, the state has transformed into a leading EV manufacturing hub with new entrants including Ather Electric and Ola Electric.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 14 February 2023 22:14 IST
Tamil Nadu Becomes Latest Indian State to Unveil Electric Vehicle Policy

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Tamil Nadu has signed MoU committing investments of nearly Rs. 24,000 crore in the EV value chain

Highlights
  • The policy was launched in the backdrop of EVs' crucial role
  • The new policy shall be valid for a period of five years
  • The policy proposes electrification of commercial, public transport fleet

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday unveiled its electric vehicle (EV) policy 2023 which aims to garner investments to the tune of Rs. 50,000 crore and generate 1.50 lakh jobs, in a boost to the EV industry.

Chief Minister M K Stalin formally released the new policy in the presence of government officials at the Secretariat.

The policy was launched in the backdrop of the government expecting battery operated vehicles to play a crucial role in the electrification of last mile connectivity.

"To support this goal, Tamil Nadu aims to electrify the vehicular fleets operating in the State by leveraging its vibrant automotive ecosystem comprising original equipment manufacturers, auto component ancillaries, highly skilled workforce and robust R&D capabilities," the policy document said.

During the last five years, the state has transformed into a leading EV manufacturing hub with new entrants including Ather Electric and Ola Electric having set up their production facilities.

According to the policy, Tamil Nadu has signed memorandum of understandings with companies committing investments of nearly Rs. 24,000 crore and employment potential of 48,000 jobs in the EV value chain.

The state government is cognizant of the sectoral challenges and seeks to address these through interventions mapped out across the supply, demand and ecosystem segments in this policy.

"Tamil Nadu has a vision of attracting Rs. 50,000 crore worth of investments in EV manufacturing, creation of 1.5 lakh new jobs, and development of a robust EV ecosystem in the State," the document read.

The new policy shall be valid for a period of five years.

It also mentioned that the government would encourage adoption of electric vehicles in the state with 100 percent road tax exemption among others.

"100 per cent road tax exemption will be provided till December 31, 2025 for the EV battery operated vehicles — two wheelers, private cars, three-seater auto-rickshaws, transport vehicles, light goods carriers." The state government would develop industry-academia linkages to create a skilled workforce pool for EVs besides promoting Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Salem, Tirunelveli as pilot cities for implementing 'e-mobility solutions'.

The policy also proposes to support electrification of commercial and public transport fleets. It offers several incentives to companies engaged in manufacturing of EVs including, 'reimbursement of SGST', turnover-based subsidy and capital subsidy.

Electric vehicle projects undertaken by the company would be entitled to 100 percent exemption on stamp duty on purchase or lease of land obtained from the government.

State Transport Undertaking operated buses which constitute a substantial percentage of the public transport India would be electrified through a phased augmentation and replacement plan. "The state shall endeavour to increase the share of electric buses to 30 percent of the fleet by 2030", the policy said.

 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tamil Nadu, EV, Ather Electric, Ola Electric
Fire-Boltt Quantum Smartwatch With 1.28-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
Microsoft's New Development Will Let Windows 11 Control RGB Lighting: Report
Featured video of the day
Acer Swift X14: An Exclusive Look at the Engineers' Demo

Related Stories

Tamil Nadu Becomes Latest Indian State to Unveil Electric Vehicle Policy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Is Reportedly Struggling to Expand Its Production in India
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  3. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar in India: Report
  4. Here’s How Much It Costs to Make the iPhone 14 Pro Max
  5. Here’s Everything That’s New With iOS 16.3.1 Update on iPhone
  6. Vivo V27 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon, Design Revealed
  7. Vivo Y56 5G Could Launch in India Soon At This Price
  8. OnePlus Pad Pre-Order Sale to Begin on Flipkart From April: Report
  9. CBSE Prohibits Use of ChatGPT, Mobiles During Class 10, 12 Board Exams
  10. Google Photos Crashing on iOS 16.3.1 Update: Here's a Fix
#Latest Stories
  1. DoT Said to Have Directed TRAI to Introduce Strict Service Quality Norms
  2. Meta Oversight Board to Review More Cases, Expedite Decision-Making Process
  3. Volvo Cars Could Go 100 Percent Electric in India by 2025, Sold 1,800 Units in 2022
  4. Microsoft's New Development Will Let Windows 11 Control RGB Lighting: Report
  5. Tamil Nadu Becomes Latest Indian State to Unveil Electric Vehicle Policy
  6. Fire-Boltt Quantum Smartwatch With 1.28-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  7. BCCI Prohibits Women’s Premier League Teams from Featuring Crypto Ads
  8. CBSE Class 10, 12 Examinations 2023: Board Prohibits Use of ChatGPT, Mobiles During Board Exams
  9. Lava Agni 2 5G Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC Tipped
  10. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Tipped to Feature Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC, Other Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.