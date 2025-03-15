Technology News
English Edition

Tamil Nadu to Subsidise E-Scooter Purchases by Some Gig Workers

Pricing for electric scooters from Ola and Ather start at Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 March 2025 11:04 IST
Tamil Nadu to Subsidise E-Scooter Purchases by Some Gig Workers

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The state government will also set up lounges for the use of gig workers in large cities

Highlights
  • Tamil Nadu will subsidise e-scooter purchases by Rs. 20,000
  • Nearly 150,000 gig workers will also be covered by an insurance scheme
  • Workers registered with a state welfare body can avail of the subsidy
Advertisement

India's southern state of Tamil Nadu will offer a subsidy of Rs. 20,000 to select gig workers to buy e-scooters, a minister said on Friday, as more young people sign up with online platforms to deliver food and groceries.

Gig workers, or those outside traditional employer-employee relationships, are set to play a key role in the world's fifth-biggest economy, spurred partly by high unemployment after COVID-19 pandemic curbs fuelled growth in the sector.

Tamil Nadu is also introducing an insurance scheme for nearly 150,000 gig workers to compensate for accidental deaths and disability, its finance minister, Thangam Thenarasu, said while unveiling the budget.

"A new scheme will be launched .... to provide a subsidy of Rs. 20,000 each to 2,000 internet-based service workers to buy a new e-scooter," the minister said, adding that workers registered with a state welfare body would be eligible.

Further details of the scheme will be revealed later, Labour Secretary Veera Raghava Rao told Reuters.

The prices of electric scooter maker Ola's products start at Rs. 79,999, while those of rival Ather sell from Rs. 99,999.

The state will also set up lounges for the use of such workers in large cities, such as Chennai, its capital - where summer temperatures often exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees F) - and Coimbatore, a textile hub.

The head of the Tamil Nadu Food and Allied Products Delivery Workers Union, K.C. Gopikumar, welcomed the subsidy and welfare efforts but urged the government to extend them to more workers as well as give them better conditions, such as paid leave.

Swiggy and Zomato, two of India's biggest delivery providers, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: E-Scooters, Electric Vehicles, Subsidies, Tamil Nadu, Gig Workers, Gig Economy
UK, US Said to Hold Talks in Bid to Resolve Apple Encryption Feud

Related Stories

Tamil Nadu to Subsidise E-Scooter Purchases by Some Gig Workers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tamil Nadu to Subsidise E-Scooter Purchases by Some Gig Workers
#Latest Stories
  1. Tamil Nadu to Subsidise E-Scooter Purchases by Some Gig Workers
  2. UK, US Said to Hold Talks in Bid to Resolve Apple Encryption Feud
  3. Dirty Angels Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney: Streaming Details, Schedule, and More
  5. Court – State vs. A Nobody OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Courtroom Drama
  6. Hatya Telugu Movie Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  7. 2,200-Year-Old Chinese Burial Uncovers Woman with Toxic Red-Stained Teeth
  8. Smallest Galaxy Ever Found: Andromeda XXXV Defies Cosmic Evolution Models
  9. Life on Mars? Studies Suggest Bacteria-Like Organisms Could Exist
  10. SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Deploys NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope and PUNCH Probes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »