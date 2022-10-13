Technology News
Xpeng X2 'Flying Car' Completes First Public Flight Ahead of Planned Launch in International Markets

Xpeng's unmanned, 90-minute test flight in Dubai was described by the manufacturer as an "important base for the next generation of flying cars."

By Agencies |  Updated: 13 October 2022 13:36 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Flying cars could reportedly be available for commercial use in the next two to three years

  • Xpeng X2 flying car made its first test flight in Skydive Dubai
  • Unmanned test flight lasted 90 minutes
  • Xpeng X2 reported with 130kmph top flight speed

A "flying car" built by Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates, as the company works towards launching the electric aircraft on international markets. The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is lifted by eight propellers - two at each corner of the vehicle.

Monday's unmanned, 90-minute test flight in Dubai was described by its manufacturer as an "important base for the next generation of flying cars."

"We are making step-by-step (moves) to the international market," said Minguan Qiu, general manager of Xpeng Aeroht. "First we selected Dubai city because Dubai is the most innovative city in the world."

According to a report by Khaleej Times, Chinese technology and electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng tested the world's first flying electric taxi earlier this week. The autonomous two-seater flying car reportedly has a maximum takeoff weight of 760kg, a 560kg empty weight, and a 130kmph top flight speed. It has a 35-minute flight time and is made of premium carbon fibre and is fitted with an airframe parachute.

After taking off from Skydive Dubai, the X2 flying car completed its test flight, ushering in a new era of short-haul trips and intelligent mobility solutions.

The most recent version of flying cars is the futuristic electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL), which has autonomous flight capabilities and an intelligent flight control system. The X2 is built for low-altitude cities and produces no carbon dioxide.

According to the report, flying cars could be available for commercial use in the next two to three years.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EV, EVTOL, Xpeng, United Arab Emirates, Dubai
