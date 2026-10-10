Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale, which began on October 8, has discounts across a wide range of electronics, including televisions and projectors with offers of up to 65 percent off. For TV buyers, the listings include everything from 43-inch QLED models to larger Mini-LED and 4K TVs. Some also have coupon discounts over and above the listed sale price, so it's worth checking the offers on individual models before making a decision.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best QLED and Mini-LED TV Deals

QLED TVs are a good bet if you want punchy colours and a bright picture without spending too much. Mini-LED TVs take things a step further with better control over light and dark areas, which can make films and HDR content look more impressive, though you'll generally pay a bit more for them.

Among the QLED options, the Xiaomi 43-inch FX Pro 4K QLED Smart TV is the most affordable, priced at Rs. 26,999 during the sale, down from its MRP of Rs. 44,999. Amazon lists an additional Rs. 1,200 coupon. If you'd prefer a larger screen, the 55-inch version costs Rs. 35,499, compared with its MRP of Rs. 62,999, with a Rs. 500 coupon available on the listing.

Other 55-inch QLED options include the Lumio Vision 7 II and the Hisense 55E7Q, both of which are available at discounted prices during the sale. The Lumio Vision 7 II 4K QLED Google TV is listed at Rs. 38,999, against its MRP of Rs. 79,999, and comes with a Rs. 1,300 coupon. The Hisense 55E7Q QLED 4K Smart TV costs Rs. 42,990, down from Rs. 69,999, with an additional Rs. 3,000 coupon.

Samsung's Mini-LED options start at Rs. 33,990 for the 43-inch Vision AI 2026 TV, down from its MRP of Rs. 39,990. Amazon also lists a Rs. 1,300 coupon for this model. If you want a bigger screen, the 55-inch version costs Rs. 46,990, compared with its MRP of Rs. 59,990, and comes with a Rs. 2,000 coupon.

Best QLED and Mini-LED TV Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link Hisense 55E7Q QLED 4K Smart TV Rs. 69,999 Rs. 42,990 Buy Now Samsung 55-inch Mini-LED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV Rs. 59,990 Rs. 46,990 Buy Now Lumio Vision 7 II 55-inch 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 79,999 Rs. 38,999 Buy Now Xiaomi 55-inch FX Pro 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 62,999 Rs. 35,499 Buy Now Samsung 43-inch Mini-LED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV Rs. 39,990 Rs. 33,990 Buy Now Xiaomi 43-inch FX Pro 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 44,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now

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