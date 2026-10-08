Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 has officially begun in India. It is the e-commerce giant's one of the biggest sale events of the year. Amazon has introduced massive discounts across categories, with a wide range of products dropping to their lowest prices. Major manufacturers are seeing aggressive markdowns on 4K, QLED, and Mini-LED televisions. If you're planning to revamp your living room with a new TV, you can take advantage of massive festive price cuts well below the Rs. 50,000 threshold.

As part of the ongoing sales, the Samsung 55-inch Mini-LED 4K AI TV stands out as a top-tier product. Originally listed at Rs. 59,990, the television is currently available during the limited-time sale event for Rs. 45,990. This represents a direct 23 percent price cut. Another great option is the Lumio Vision 7 II 2026, which sees its price drop from Rs. 79,999 to Rs. 38,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Amazon Sale: Deals on TVs Below Rs. 50,000

In addition to direct price cuts, shoppers can further reduce their effective purchase price by leveraging several add-ons. Customers using SBI Credit and Debit cards are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount on transactions, including credit card EMI options. Amazon Prime subscribers can unlock up to 10 percent in additional savings across eligible product categories. Buyers can combine standard product discounts with lucrative exchange offers to trade in older electronics for further reduced prices.

The e-commerce platform is also offering flexible financing options with no-cost EMI benefits. With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at the best deals on TVs below Rs. 50,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

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