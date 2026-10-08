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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Shoppers can further reduce their effective purchase price by leveraging several add-ons during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 October 2026 11:54 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TVs Under Rs. 50,000

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Highlights
  • Shoppers can find smart TVs priced below the Rs. 50,000 mark
  • Lumio Vision 7 II 2026 is available for Rs. 38,999 during the sale
  • SBI cardholders receive an instant 10 percent discount on purchases
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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 has officially begun in India. It is the e-commerce giant's one of the biggest sale events of the year. Amazon has introduced massive discounts across categories, with a wide range of products dropping to their lowest prices. Major manufacturers are seeing aggressive markdowns on 4K, QLED, and Mini-LED televisions. If you're planning to revamp your living room with a new TV, you can take advantage of massive festive price cuts well below the Rs. 50,000 threshold. 

As part of the ongoing sales, the Samsung 55-inch Mini-LED 4K AI TV stands out as a top-tier product. Originally listed at Rs. 59,990, the television is currently available during the limited-time sale event for Rs. 45,990. This represents a direct 23 percent price cut. Another great option is the Lumio Vision 7 II 2026, which sees its price drop from Rs. 79,999 to Rs. 38,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

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Amazon Sale: Deals on TVs Below Rs. 50,000

In addition to direct price cuts, shoppers can further reduce their effective purchase price by leveraging several add-ons. Customers using SBI Credit and Debit cards are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount on transactions, including credit card EMI options. Amazon Prime subscribers can unlock up to 10 percent in additional savings across eligible product categories. Buyers can combine standard product discounts with lucrative exchange offers to trade in older electronics for further reduced prices.

The e-commerce platform is also offering flexible financing options with no-cost EMI benefits. With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at the best deals on TVs below Rs. 50,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Product Name List Price (Rs.) Effective Sale Price (Rs.) Buying Link
Samsung 55-inch Mini-LED 4K AI TV 59990 45990 Buy Here
Xiaomi 55-inch TV FX Pro 62999 35499 Buy Here
LG 139 cms (55 inches) Nano 4K UHD AI TV 85990 40990 Buy Here
Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV 54900 41490 Buy Here
Xiaomi 55-inch TV FX Mini LED 74999 37499 Buy Here
Lumio Vision 7 2026 (55-inch 4K QLED) 79999 40999 Buy Here
Vu California 139cm (55-inch) Glo Mini-LED TV 57000 44990 Buy Here
Sony Bravia 2 II 108 cm (43-inch) 4K Ultra HD TV 59900 46990 Buy Here
Xiaomi (139 cm) 55-inch X Pro QLED TV 62999 43999 Buy Here
Philips 139 cm (55-inch) 4K QLED TV 49999 37999 Buy Here
Lumio Vision 7 II 2026 (55-inch 4K QLED) 79999 38999 Buy Here

 

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon sale, TV
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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