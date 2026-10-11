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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Air Conditioner Deals

Users can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount using eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions during the Great Indian Festival Sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 October 2026 21:06 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Air Conditioner Deals

Photo Credit: LG

Buyers can get ACs from LG, Voltas and more, at a discount on Amazon

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Highlights
  • Major AC brands offer up to 65 percent discounts on Amazon
  • The Hitachi 1.5 Ton AC is now available for Rs. 36,500
  • Exchange discounts allow customers to trade in older models
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With the winter season approaching, the off-season is one of the best times to invest in a new AC. Brands such as Hitachi, Panasonic, Carrier, Daikin, Voltas, and Midea have rolled out steep discounts of up to 65 percent on their respective cooling solutions during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Shoppers looking to upgrade their home cooling systems can maximise their savings through other sale promotions like bank discounts and EMI benefits, in addition to direct price cuts.

With the winter season approaching, the off-season is one of the best times to invest in a new AC. Brands such as Hitachi, Panasonic, Carrier, Daikin, Voltas, and Midea have rolled out steep discounts of up to 65 percent on their respective cooling solutions during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Shoppers looking to upgrade their home cooling systems can maximise their savings through other sale promotions like bank discounts and EMI benefits, in addition to direct price cuts.

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As part of the festive shopping event, the Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC is a notable offer. Originally listed at an M.R.P. of Rs. 63,990, the air conditioner is currently available during the limited-time sale for Rs. 36,500.

Amazon Sale: Best AC Deals

Users can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount using eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions. There are also flexible financing options available. Customers can leverage no-cost EMI plans to spread out payments without incurring extra interest charges. Lastly, buyers can trade in older ACs to get additional exchange discounts, which can then be stacked on top of promotional sale prices.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC Rs. 63,990 Rs. 36,500 Buy Here
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC Rs. 63,500 Rs. 48,990 Buy Here
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC Rs. 65,500 Rs. 36,490 Buy Here
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC Rs. 56,100 Rs. 38,990 Buy Here
Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC Rs. 60,990 Rs. 33,990 Buy Here
Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC Rs. 59,200 Rs. 32,490 Buy Here
LG 0.8 Ton 2 Star AC Rs. 48,990 Rs. 22,990 Buy Here
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star AC Rs. 56,990 Rs. 29,990 Buy Here
Blue Star 1.45 Ton 5 Star AC Rs. 75,000 Rs. 41,240 Buy Here
Optimist 1.39 Ton 5 Star AC Rs. 65,000 Rs. 33,990 Buy Here
Sharp 1.37 Ton 3 Star AC Rs. 65,000 Rs. 27,970 Buy Here
Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star AC Rs. 59,200 Rs. 26,990 Buy Here
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers, Amazon sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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