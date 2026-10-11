Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Air Conditioner Deals

With the winter season approaching, the off-season is one of the best times to invest in a new AC. Brands such as Hitachi, Panasonic, Carrier, Daikin, Voltas, and Midea have rolled out steep discounts of up to 65 percent on their respective cooling solutions during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Shoppers looking to upgrade their home cooling systems can maximise their savings through other sale promotions like bank discounts and EMI benefits, in addition to direct price cuts.

With the winter season approaching, the off-season is one of the best times to invest in a new AC. Brands such as Hitachi, Panasonic, Carrier, Daikin, Voltas, and Midea have rolled out steep discounts of up to 65 percent on their respective cooling solutions during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Shoppers looking to upgrade their home cooling systems can maximise their savings through other sale promotions like bank discounts and EMI benefits, in addition to direct price cuts.

As part of the festive shopping event, the Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC is a notable offer. Originally listed at an M.R.P. of Rs. 63,990, the air conditioner is currently available during the limited-time sale for Rs. 36,500.

Amazon Sale: Best AC Deals

Users can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount using eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions. There are also flexible financing options available. Customers can leverage no-cost EMI plans to spread out payments without incurring extra interest charges. Lastly, buyers can trade in older ACs to get additional exchange discounts, which can then be stacked on top of promotional sale prices.

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