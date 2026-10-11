Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Air Conditioner Deals

Major AC brands offer up to 65 percent discounts on Amazon
The Hitachi 1.5 Ton AC is now available for Rs. 36,500
Exchange discounts allow customers to trade in older models
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With the winter season approaching, the off-season is one of the best times to invest in a new AC. Brands such as Hitachi, Panasonic, Carrier, Daikin, Voltas, and Midea have rolled out steep discounts of up to 65 percent on their respective cooling solutions during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Shoppers looking to upgrade their home cooling systems can maximise their savings through other sale promotions like bank discounts and EMI benefits, in addition to direct price cuts.
With the winter season approaching, the off-season is one of the best times to invest in a new AC. Brands such as Hitachi, Panasonic, Carrier, Daikin, Voltas, and Midea have rolled out steep discounts of up to 65 percent on their respective cooling solutions during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Shoppers looking to upgrade their home cooling systems can maximise their savings through other sale promotions like bank discounts and EMI benefits, in addition to direct price cuts.
As part of the festive shopping event, the Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC is a notable offer. Originally listed at an M.R.P. of Rs. 63,990, the air conditioner is currently available during the limited-time sale for Rs. 36,500.
Users can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount using eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions. There are also flexible financing options available. Customers can leverage no-cost EMI plans to spread out payments without incurring extra interest charges. Lastly, buyers can trade in older ACs to get additional exchange discounts, which can then be stacked on top of promotional sale prices.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
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