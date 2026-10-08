Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is now live, with deals across smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables and more. There are plenty of ways to save during the sale, including discounts, bank offers, coupons, exchange benefits and no-cost EMI options on select products. If you have been waiting to buy an Apple wearable, there is a particularly good deal on the Apple Watch Series 11. It is now available at a much lower price than its MRP, so you can pick up the Apple smartwatch without spending as much. The e-commerce site is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on eligible SBI Debit Card, SBI Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions.

Apple Watch Series 11 Available with Discount

The 46mm GPS variant of the Apple Watch Series 11 is listed at Rs. 36,499 on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. This is already Rs. 10,401 less than its listed price of Rs. 46,900. There is also an additional Rs. 500 coupon available on the product page, which brings the effective price down further to Rs. 35,999. So, if you apply the coupon at checkout, you can get the smartwatch for Rs. 35,999, giving you a total saving of Rs. 10,901 over the listed price.

Buyers should note that there is also a bank offer available to lower the effective price of the Watch Series 11, with eligible SBI Credit Card and SBI Debit Card users able to get discounts of up to Rs. 3,000. This can bring the effective price down even further for customers who meet the offer's eligibility criteria.

Apple Watch Series 11 Specifications, Features

The Apple Watch Series 11 runs on WatchOS 26 and supports 5G connectivity. It features Ion-X glass with a new ceramic coating, which Apple says makes the front glass twice as scratch-resistant as previous-generation models. The smartwatch is made using 100 percent recycled titanium and aluminium and is claimed to offer up to 24 hours of battery life with fast charging. It also supports live translations, letting users translate conversations directly from the watch.

For health tracking, the Watch Series 11 includes features such as ECG, irregular rhythm notifications and a new Sleep Score that rates sleep quality. It also supports Hypertension Notifications, which use data from the optical heart sensor to monitor how the user's blood vessels respond to heartbeats. The feature analyses this data over a 30-day period and can alert users if it detects signs that may be linked to hypertension.

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