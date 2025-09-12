Apple's hypertension detection feature will be available on the new Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 models next week, following clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a recent report. At its September 9 launch event, the Cupertino-based company unveiled these watches alongside the Apple Watch SE 3, the iPhone 17 lineup, which includes a slimmer iPhone Air, and the AirPods Pro 3. While the blood pressure monitor won't detect every case of high blood pressure, it could alert users to potential issues.

Apple Watch Hypertension Feature to Be Available in 150 Countries

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple's hypertension detection feature, available on the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, will roll out next week after receiving FDA clearance on Thursday. It will be available in 150 countries, including the US, Hong Kong, and the EU, following approval from the FDA and other regulators.

The hypertension feature will also be available on the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Watch Ultra 2 models.

According to Apple, the hypertension feature uses data from the Apple Watch's optical heart sensor to track how a user's blood vessels respond to heartbeats over 30 days. If indicators of chronic hypertension or elevated blood pressure are detected, users will receive a notification and be encouraged to consult a healthcare professional.

Apple stated that the new hypertension feature was built using advanced machine learning and data from multiple studies involving over 100,000 participants. The update reflects Apple's ongoing push to expand its health offerings amid growing competition from companies like Garmin, Samsung, and Oura Health, the report added.

Notably, the Apple Watch Series 11 price starts in India at Rs. 46,900 for the 42mm aluminium GPS model, while the Watch Ultra 3 costs Rs. 89,900 for the only 49mm titanium GPS + Cellular version.