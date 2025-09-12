Technology News
English Edition

Apple Watch Hypertension Tracking Feature Receives FDA Approval, Coming Next Week: Report

The hypertension feature uses data from the Apple Watch’s optical heart sensor to track how a user’s blood vessels respond to heartbeats over 30 days.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 September 2025 15:25 IST
Apple Watch Hypertension Tracking Feature Receives FDA Approval, Coming Next Week: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 11 (pictured) was launched on September 9

Highlights
  • The feature uses optical heart sensor data to track blood vessel response
  • Hypertension alerts are also coming to Series 9, Series 10, Ultra 2 watch
  • The feature will be available in 150 countries
Advertisement

Apple's hypertension detection feature will be available on the new Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 models next week, following clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a recent report. At its September 9 launch event, the Cupertino-based company unveiled these watches alongside the Apple Watch SE 3, the iPhone 17 lineup, which includes a slimmer iPhone Air, and the AirPods Pro 3. While the blood pressure monitor won't detect every case of high blood pressure, it could alert users to potential issues.

Apple Watch Hypertension Feature to Be Available in 150 Countries

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple's hypertension detection feature, available on the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, will roll out next week after receiving FDA clearance on Thursday. It will be available in 150 countries, including the US, Hong Kong, and the EU, following approval from the FDA and other regulators.

The hypertension feature will also be available on the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Watch Ultra 2 models.

According to Apple, the hypertension feature uses data from the Apple Watch's optical heart sensor to track how a user's blood vessels respond to heartbeats over 30 days. If indicators of chronic hypertension or elevated blood pressure are detected, users will receive a notification and be encouraged to consult a healthcare professional.

Apple stated that the new hypertension feature was built using advanced machine learning and data from multiple studies involving over 100,000 participants. The update reflects Apple's ongoing push to expand its health offerings amid growing competition from companies like Garmin, Samsung, and Oura Health, the report added.

Notably, the Apple Watch Series 11 price starts in India at Rs. 46,900 for the 42mm aluminium GPS model, while the Watch Ultra 3 costs Rs. 89,900 for the only 49mm titanium GPS + Cellular version.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Watch, Apple Watch Features, FDA Approval, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Sony Xperia 10 VII Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chipset: Price, Specifications
EA Details Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode, Player Tests Announced for This Week

Related Stories

Apple Watch Hypertension Tracking Feature Receives FDA Approval, Coming Next Week: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 16 Price to Drop to Its Lowest Ever
  2. OTT Releases This Week: An Action-Packed Weekend Awaits You With These Releases
  3. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Leaked
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Go On Sale At This Price in India
  5. Flipkart BBD Deal: iPhone 16 Pro Max Under Rs. 90,000
  6. iPhone 14 Under Rs. 40,000: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  7. Moto Pad 60 Neo Launched in India: Check Price, Features
  8. iPhone 17 Series Available to Pre-Order in India: See Price, Offers
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC Launched in India
  10. WhatsApp Will Now Let You Start Side Chats Within Group Messages
#Latest Stories
  1. EA Details Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode, Player Tests Announced for This Week
  2. iPhone 17 Series Available to Pre-Order in India Alongside New Apple Watch Models, AirPods Pro 3
  3. Apple Watch Hypertension Tracking Feature Receives FDA Approval, Coming Next Week: Report
  4. Sony Xperia 10 VII Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chipset: Price, Specifications
  5. Moto G (2026), Moto G Play (2026) Design Renders and Key Features Leaked
  6. Bitcoin Rally Pushes Price to $115,500 as Softer Inflation, ETF Inflows Boost Market
  7. Saiyaara Is Now Streaming on This OTT Platform: All You Need to Know About This Blockbuster Romance Drama
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Under Rs 60,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Deal Leaks
  9. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Teardown Video Hints at a Repair-Friendly Design, Easily Removable Battery
  10. Gemini Is Reportedly Expanding Its Split-Screen Switch Feature to Candybar Android Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »