Technology News
English Edition

Apple Watch Heart Rate Alerts Reportedly Help Detect Woman's Undiagnosed Brain Tumour

Here's how repeated low heart rate alerts from an Apple Watch helped doctors discover a previously undiagnosed tumour.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 August 2025 14:02 IST
Apple Watch Heart Rate Alerts Reportedly Help Detect Woman's Undiagnosed Brain Tumour

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch monitors sleep and blood oxygen levels

Highlights
  • An Apple Watch recently proved to be a lifesaver for an elderly woman
  • Apple Watch prompted her to seek medical help
  • Apple Watch Series 10 offers a sleep apnea detection feature
Advertisement

Smartwatches today offer much more than just timekeeping or step tracking. With features like heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and blood oxygen measurement, they're becoming essential tools for tracking health metrics. According to a recent report, an Apple Watch played a critical role in detecting an irregular heartbeat through its ECG (electrocardiogram) function, alerting her to a possible health issue. This warning led her to seek urgent medical help, which ultimately helped doctors discover an undiagnosed brain tumour in time for her to receive treatment.

Apple Watch Health Alert Leads to Brain Tumour Discovery 

The Sun reports that 57-year-old Sam Adams, who lives near Brighton, said that her Apple Watch kept alerting her about an abnormally low heart rate after she returned from a trip to Costa Rica. At the time, she attributed her fatigue and persistent headaches to stress, grief, and jet lag, as she was coping with the recent death of her father, her pet, and the end of her marriage.

“I thought it was jet lag - I had really low energy and a dull headache at the front of my head. My Apple Watch also kept saying my heart rate was low," she told the publication. After receiving repeated heart rate alerts from the Apple Watch, Adams decided to consult a pharmacist to have her blood pressure checked.

This initial step led to more thorough testing, which uncovered a manageable heart condition likely responsible for the watch's alerts. Her persistent headaches prompted doctors to order a CT scan, which unexpectedly revealed a previously undiagnosed brain tumour.

According to the report, doctors informed Adams that the tumour is likely benign but inoperable. She has been prescribed medication and undergoes monthly brain scans. “And I am so grateful for my Apple Watch - I don't know what would have happened if it had not gone off", Adams added.

In addition to heart rate monitoring, Apple Watch tracks sleep and blood oxygen levels, enabling users to stay more connected to their well-being. The latest Apple Watch Series 10 offers a sleep apnoea detection feature and informs users about any irregularities in their sleep cycle. The new wearables have an accelerometer that can measure breathing disturbances.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sam Adams, Apple Watch, Apple Watch 10, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Hollow Knight: Silksong Will Release on September 4, Developer Team Cherry Confirms
Google's Gemini-Powered Smart Speaker Likely to Launch Soon in Four Colourways: Report

Related Stories

Apple Watch Heart Rate Alerts Reportedly Help Detect Woman's Undiagnosed Brain Tumour
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro WithÂ 7,000mAh Battery Go Official
  2. Realme Will Unveil a Phone With a 10,000mAh+ Battery on This Date
  3. Vivo T4 Pro Teased to Launch in India With 3X Periscope Zoom Camera
  4. Honor Magic V Flip 2 Launched With 5,500mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera
  5. OpenAI Begins Hiring Ahead of Plans to Open First Office in India
  6. Lava Probuds Aria 911 and Probuds Wave 921 Earphones Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Leave a Voice Message for Unanswered Calls
  8. Samsung May Use Exynos Instead of Qualcomm in Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge Models
  9. Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 May Feature a Similar Architecture as This Flagship Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out 5G Services in Pune With Introductory Offers
  2. Apple Watch Heart Rate Alerts Reportedly Help Detect Woman's Undiagnosed Brain Tumour
  3. OpenAI Begins Hiring Ahead of Plans to Open First Office in India by 2025-End
  4. Google's Gemini-Powered Smart Speaker Likely to Launch Soon in Four Colourways: Report
  5. Online Gaming Bill 2025: Real Money Gaming Platforms Reportedly Wind Down Some Online Games
  6. Vivo T4 Pro Camera Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch; to Offer 3X Periscope Zoom
  7. YouTube Music Rolls Out Comments on Albums, Taste Match Playlists to Commemorate 10th Anniversary
  8. Hollow Knight: Silksong Will Release on September 4, Developer Team Cherry Confirms
  9. WhatsApp Begins Testing Record Voice Message Feature for Unanswered Calls on Latest Beta
  10. WhatsApp Tests Multiple Message Selection on iOS, Making It Easier to Select and Copy Messages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »