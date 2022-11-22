Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 are now receiving a software update, which brings key new features to the devices. The new fitness-focused smart wearables from Fitbit, which were launched globally in mid-2022, are now capable of handling on-wrist incoming phone calls from the paired smartphone, and the screen can be turned off with a hand gesture, similar to what is available on various other smartwatches from brands such as Apple and Samsung. The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 were launched in India in September 2022, alongside the more affordable Fitbit Inspire 3.

As per a report by 9to5Google, the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 have an inbuilt microphone and speaker, and thus already have the hardware capabilities to allow phone calls on-wrist from the paired smartphone. This does, of course, rely on the Bluetooth connection with the paired smartphone, but the latest software update has now reportedly made it possible to receive incoming calls on the wearables themselves, allowing the devices to serve as convenient hands-free devices for your smartphone.

It's worth noting that the update only enables the user to receive incoming phone calls on the wearable devices; placing outgoing calls on the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 is still not possible as of now, the report states. This is in contrast to smartwatches from brands such as Samsung and Apple that allow both incoming and outgoing calls on-wrist.

Also reportedly introduced with the software update is the hand gesture to quickly turn the screen off; users simply have to cover the screen with their palm to turn off the screen, instead of waiting for the screen timeout. This, again, is a feature widely offered by competing devices, and Fitbit is a bit late to the game with it for its premium wearables.

Bug fixes and other improvements have also been cited in the latest software update, according to the report. This suggests that users of the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 will have an improved usage experience post the update.

