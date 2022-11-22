Technology News
Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4 Reportedly Getting New Update With Screen-Off Gesture, On-Wrist Calls

The Fitbit Sense 2 is priced at Rs. 24,999 in India, while the Versa 4 retails at Rs. 20,499.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 November 2022 11:29 IST
The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 were launched in India in September 2022

Highlights
  • It’s now possible to take incoming calls on-wrist on the Sense 2, Versa 4
  • The new wearables from Fitbit were launched in India recently
  • You can now also turn off the screen with a hand gesture

Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 are now receiving a software update, which brings key new features to the devices. The new fitness-focused smart wearables from Fitbit, which were launched globally in mid-2022, are now capable of handling on-wrist incoming phone calls from the paired smartphone, and the screen can be turned off with a hand gesture, similar to what is available on various other smartwatches from brands such as Apple and Samsung. The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 were launched in India in September 2022, alongside the more affordable Fitbit Inspire 3.

As per a report by 9to5Google, the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 have an inbuilt microphone and speaker, and thus already have the hardware capabilities to allow phone calls on-wrist from the paired smartphone. This does, of course, rely on the Bluetooth connection with the paired smartphone, but the latest software update has now reportedly made it possible to receive incoming calls on the wearables themselves, allowing the devices to serve as convenient hands-free devices for your smartphone.

It's worth noting that the update only enables the user to receive incoming phone calls on the wearable devices; placing outgoing calls on the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 is still not possible as of now, the report states. This is in contrast to smartwatches from brands such as Samsung and Apple that allow both incoming and outgoing calls on-wrist.

Also reportedly introduced with the software update is the hand gesture to quickly turn the screen off; users simply have to cover the screen with their palm to turn off the screen, instead of waiting for the screen timeout. This, again, is a feature widely offered by competing devices, and Fitbit is a bit late to the game with it for its premium wearables.

Bug fixes and other improvements have also been cited in the latest software update, according to the report. This suggests that users of the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 will have an improved usage experience post the update.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Fitbit, Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4, Software Update, Firmware Update, Fitness Tracker, Wearable, Smartwatch, Google
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now.
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Listed on Geekbench Again, to Feature Android 13: Details
