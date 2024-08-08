Technology News
Realme 13 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 13 4G has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with Rainwater Smart Touch support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 August 2024 10:39 IST
Realme 13 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 13 4G comes in Pioneer Green and Skyline Blue shades

Highlights
  • Realme 13 4G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen
  • The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 685 SoC
  • The Realme 13 4G carries an in-display fingerprint sensor
Realme 13 4G has been launched in Indonesia. It comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a Snapdragon 685 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with wired charging support. The phone sports the same luxury watch-inspired design that we saw in the Realme 12 series. It joins the Realme 13 lineup which includes the Realme 13 Pro 5G and Realme 13 Pro+ 5G. The Realme 13 5G and the Realme 13+ 5G handsets have also recently been spotted on certification sites and are expected to launch soon.

Realme 13 4G Price, Availability

The Realme 13 4G starts at IDR 27,99,000 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at IDR 29,99,000 (roughly Rs. 15,800) in Indonesia. The phone is available for purchase via the Realme Indonesia website. It is offered in two colourways — Pioneer Green and Skyline Blue.

Realme 13 4G Specifications, Features

The Realme 13 4G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,000 nits of peak brightness level. The display also supports the Rainwater Smart Touch feature which helps the screen differentiate between touches and waterdrops, thereby allowing people to use the phone with wet hands or in the rain.

Realme 13 4G is powered by a Snapdragon 685 chipset paired with an Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually up to an additional 8GB. The phone ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

For optics, the Realme 13 4G has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera on the handset uses a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Realme 13 4G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired SuperVOOC charging support. For connectivity, the phone includes dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS and USB Type-C ports. It comes with an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor which can also detect the real-time heart rate of the user. The phone measures 162.95 x 75.45 x 7.92mm in size and weighs about 187g.

Realme 13 4G

Realme 13 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments


Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Arcade Adds NFL Retro Bowl '25, Monster Train+ and Vision Pro Game Puzzle Sculpt in September
Google Pixel Watch 3 Tipped to Pack Same Processor as Pixel Watch 2; May Get 60Hz Display
Realme 13 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
