Realme 13 4G has been launched in Indonesia. It comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a Snapdragon 685 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with wired charging support. The phone sports the same luxury watch-inspired design that we saw in the Realme 12 series. It joins the Realme 13 lineup which includes the Realme 13 Pro 5G and Realme 13 Pro+ 5G. The Realme 13 5G and the Realme 13+ 5G handsets have also recently been spotted on certification sites and are expected to launch soon.

Realme 13 4G Price, Availability

The Realme 13 4G starts at IDR 27,99,000 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at IDR 29,99,000 (roughly Rs. 15,800) in Indonesia. The phone is available for purchase via the Realme Indonesia website. It is offered in two colourways — Pioneer Green and Skyline Blue.

Realme 13 4G Specifications, Features

The Realme 13 4G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,000 nits of peak brightness level. The display also supports the Rainwater Smart Touch feature which helps the screen differentiate between touches and waterdrops, thereby allowing people to use the phone with wet hands or in the rain.

Realme 13 4G is powered by a Snapdragon 685 chipset paired with an Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually up to an additional 8GB. The phone ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

For optics, the Realme 13 4G has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera on the handset uses a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Realme 13 4G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired SuperVOOC charging support. For connectivity, the phone includes dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS and USB Type-C ports. It comes with an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor which can also detect the real-time heart rate of the user. The phone measures 162.95 x 75.45 x 7.92mm in size and weighs about 187g.