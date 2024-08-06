Technology News
Google Pixel Watch 3 Leaked Promo Hints At Its Availability in 2 Sizes With Slimmer Bezels

Apart from the two new sizes, the Pixel Watch 3's design is speculated to remain the same as its predecessor, with circular dial and a rotating crown.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 August 2024 11:31 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Watch 2 was only introduced in a single 41mm standard size

  • Google Pixel Watch 3 promo in Spanish language was reportedly leaked
  • It suggests that the purported smartwatch may come in two sizes
  • Pixel Watch 3's price could start EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 36,500) in Europe
Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to launch on August 13 alongside the flagship Pixel 9 smartphone lineup. In recent weeks, rumours have swirled around, hinting at various details about Google's purported smartwatch, such as its dimensions, design, and features. An alleged leaked promo of the Pixel Watch 3 which recently surfaced corroborates what was previously tipped – its availability in two sizes. Furthermore, it may also get subtle design tweaks this time around.

Google Pixel Watch 3 Promo Leak

According to a report by Android Headlines, a leaked promo of the Google Pixel Watch 3 in Spanish language highlights its two sizes. At launch, it may be available in 41mm and 45mm, dimensions similar to those its competitors offer, namely the Apple Watch. The design of the Pixel Watch 3 is speculated to remain the same, with a circular dial and a rotating crown located at the centre on the right side.

However, the leaked promo hints at one big change which could potentially improve things for the better. As per the report, the Pixel Watch 3 appears with noticeably slimmer bezels, especially the purported 45mm variant.

This development corroborates a previous report which suggested the launch of the Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes. Furthermore, the smartwatch is speculated to come with a set of straps attached, along with an extra Active band in the box. A USB Type-C fast charging cable, with a magnetically attachable inductive part on the other end, is also reported to be included in the box contents.

Google Pixel Watch 3 Price (Expected)

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) could be priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 36,500) in Europe for the Wi-Fi variant, while the cellular option will be priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 45,600), according to a report. Meanwhile, the bigger 45mm variant is said to cost EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 41,100) and EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 50,200) for the Wi-Fi and cellular variants, respectively.

The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to launch at the Made By Google event on August 13, which will also see the debut of the Pixel 9 series comprising three non-foldable models and a foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 3, Google Pixel Watch 3 Display, Google Pixel Watch 3 design, Google Pixel Watch 3 size variants, Google Pixel Watch 3 features, Google Pixel Watch 3 launch, Google, Made by Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
