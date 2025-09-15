Technology News
English Edition

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 Design Renders Leaked, Could Launch Soon

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 is expected to launch alongside the Watch GT 6 and Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro on September 19.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 September 2025 19:56 IST
Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 Design Renders Leaked, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 could succeed the Watch Ultimate (pictured) which was launched in 2023

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 could feature new sensors
  • Huawei Watch Ultimate was launched in March 2023
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement
Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 might be the next addition to the company's Watch Ultimate lineup, as per a report. The purported Watch Ultimate 2 is said to succeed the Huawei Watch Ultimate model, which was launched in March 2023 with a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display, housed inside a circular dial. The purported design renders of Huawei's next smartwatch have also leaked online, and they indicate that it might also sport a circular dial. The smartwatch is expected to launch alongside the Huawei Watch GT 6 series, which is confirmed to launch on September 19.

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 Design, Price, Features (Expected)

WinFuture published design renders of the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 that show the smartwatch with a circular dial, in white and black colourways. On the right, the smartwatch could feature a rotating crown, along with another circular button. The bottom of the rumoured wearable is shown with a glass casing, which might house the sensors.

Apart from the alleged renders, some specifications of the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 have also been shared. The dial is said to measure 48.5mm in diameter, while carrying similar features as its predecessor, the Huawei Watch Ultimate. It could sport a “large” AMOLED display, too. On top of this, the smartwatch is said to pack a higher-capacity battery than the soon-to-launch Watch GT 6 Pro.

huawei watch ultimate 2 render winfuture inline Huawei Watch Ultimate 2

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 appears with a circular dial
Photo Credit: WinFuture

 

Huawei will reportedly equip its next-generation smartwatches, the Watch GT 6 series and the Watch Ultimate 2, with a “high-silicon stacked batteries”. This is said to help the Chinese tech firm offer up to 37 percent larger batteries with its upcoming wearable lineup. Moreover, the standard Watch GT 6 might provide up to 21 days of battery life in power-saving mode.

The report added that the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 might be more expensive than its predecessor. It is rumoured to launch on September 19, alongside the Watch GT 6 series. For context, the Huawei Watch Ultimate was unveiled in China, the UK, and Europe in March 2023. At launch, it was priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,300).

Huawei Watch Ultimate

Huawei Watch Ultimate

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Across Ocean, Across Mountains
Display Size 38mm
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Huawei Watch Ultimate 2, Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 design, Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 launch, Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 price, Huawei Watch Ultimate, Huawei
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Marvel's Wolverine Will Reportedly Launch in 2026; Insomniac's Venom Game in 'Active Development'
Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 Design Renders Leaked, Could Launch Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. [Exclusive] Noise to Launch Flagship Master Series Over-Ear Headphones Soon
  2. Nothing Announces Offers on Phones, Wearables During Flipkart Sale
  3. Vivo Y31 Series With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Discounts on Motorola Phones Announced
  6. iOS 26 Released Alongside iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe: Here's How to Download It
  7. iPhone 18 Series to Feature a Smaller Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims
  8. Realme P3 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  9. Oppo F31 Series Launched With 7,000mAh Battery: Check Price, Features
  10. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Tipped to Come With a Secondary Display
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 26 Update Released Alongside iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe: Check Eligible Models, How to Download
  2. Scientists Propose Space Missions to Chase Down Interstellar Comets
  3. Iceland Plume Discovery Reveals Ancient Volcanic Funnels Across North Atlantic
  4. Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 Design Renders Leaked, Could Launch Soon
  5. Marvel's Wolverine Will Reportedly Launch in 2026; Insomniac's Venom Game in 'Active Development'
  6. US President Donald Trump Challenges Block on Removing US Fed’s Lisa Cook
  7. iPhone 17 Series Outpaces iPhone 16 in Demand While iPhone 17 Pro Max Tops Pre-Orders, Analyst Says
  8. iPhone 16 Remained Top Selling Smartphone For Second Consecutive Quarter Globally: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
  10. iPhone 18 Series Tipped to Feature Smaller Dynamic Island, Might Launch Without Under-Display Face ID
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »