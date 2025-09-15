Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 Design Renders Leaked, Could Launch Soon

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 might be the next addition to the company's Watch Ultimate lineup, as per a report. The purported Watch Ultimate 2 is said to succeed the Huawei Watch Ultimate model, which was launched in March 2023 with a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display, housed inside a circular dial. The purported design renders of Huawei's next smartwatch have also leaked online, and they indicate that it might also sport a circular dial. The smartwatch is expected to launch alongside the Huawei Watch GT 6 series, which is confirmed to launch on September 19.

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 Design, Price, Features (Expected)

WinFuture published design renders of the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 that show the smartwatch with a circular dial, in white and black colourways. On the right, the smartwatch could feature a rotating crown, along with another circular button. The bottom of the rumoured wearable is shown with a glass casing, which might house the sensors.

Apart from the alleged renders, some specifications of the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 have also been shared. The dial is said to measure 48.5mm in diameter, while carrying similar features as its predecessor, the Huawei Watch Ultimate. It could sport a “large” AMOLED display, too. On top of this, the smartwatch is said to pack a higher-capacity battery than the soon-to-launch Watch GT 6 Pro.

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 appears with a circular dial

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Huawei will reportedly equip its next-generation smartwatches, the Watch GT 6 series and the Watch Ultimate 2, with a “high-silicon stacked batteries”. This is said to help the Chinese tech firm offer up to 37 percent larger batteries with its upcoming wearable lineup. Moreover, the standard Watch GT 6 might provide up to 21 days of battery life in power-saving mode.

The report added that the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 might be more expensive than its predecessor. It is rumoured to launch on September 19, alongside the Watch GT 6 series. For context, the Huawei Watch Ultimate was unveiled in China, the UK, and Europe in March 2023. At launch, it was priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,300).