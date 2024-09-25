Marshall Monitor III ANC headphones were launched in India on Tuesday. The headphones have been developed in collaboration with Billie Joe Armstrong, the lead vocalist of rock band Green Day. They boast features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), Soundstage spatial audio support, Auracast technology, and customisable navigational buttons. Marshall says its latest headphones, arriving as a successor to the Marshall II ANC, can provide up to 100 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Marshall Monitor III ANC Price in India

Marshall Monitor III ANC price in India starts at Rs. 29,999. They are already available to purchase on Marshall's official website, along with select retailers. The headphones come in a single black colourway, the company stated in an official press release.

Marshall Monitor III ANC Specifications

Marshall Monitor III ANC headphones come equipped with ANC and transparency modes. They also get an Adaptive Loudness feature that claims to adjust the sound based on the listener's environment, without hampering the audio quality.

The headphones feature Marshall's Soundstage spatial audio technology which is said to create a wider soundstage in a virtual environment for more sense of immersion. There is also a multi-directional control knob which allows the wearer to carry out tasks such as play/pause, skip tracks, adjust the volume, and turn the headphones on/off. With the same button, they can also start the Bluetooth pairing process, and receive, end or reject phone calls.

Marshall Monitor III ANC headphones come with a customisable M-button which can be set to quickly access a particular feature. It can be used to toggle Spotify Tap, switch between equaliser modes or even use the paired smartphone's voice assistant. The headphones can be paired with the Marshall Bluetooth app.

In terms of connectivity, the headphones support Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio. They are also claimed to be future-proof courtesy of the inclusion of Auracast technology. Marshall says its new headphones can provide up to 100 hours of listening time without ANC, and up to 70 hours with ANC. Additionally, they also come with quick charge functionality that is said to provide 12 hours of listening time with 15 minutes of charge.