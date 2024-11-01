Technology News
Redmi Band 3 With 1.47-inch Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Band 3 is said to come with 50 preset sports modes.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 November 2024 11:02 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Band 3 comes in black, beige, dark grey and green, pink and yellow shades

Highlights
  • Redmi Band 3 has a 5 ATM rating for water resistance
  • The smart wearable supports menstrual health tracking
  • The Redmi Band 3 supports magnetic charging
Redmi Band 3 has been launched in China. The smart band comes with a 1.47-inch rectangular screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and is said to offer a battery life of up to 18 days. It is equipped with several health and wellness monitoring features like heart rate, blood oxygen level and sleep cycle tracking. The smart wearable has a 5ATM rating for water resistance. It has 50 preset sports modes, supports more than 100 watch faces, and runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS.

Redmi Band 3 Price, Availability

Redmi Band 3 price in China is set at CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,900). It is available for purchase in the country via Xiaomi China e-store.

The smart band is offered in five colour options — black, beige, dark grey and green, pink, and yellow.

Redmi Band 3 Specifications, Features

The Redmi Band 3 sports a 1.47-inch rectangular screen with a 172 x 320 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smart band measures 9.99mm in thickness and weighs 16.5g. It comes with a 5 ATM rating for water resistance. It supports more than 100 watch faces.

Redmi Band 3 is equipped with several health and wellness trackers including heart rate, blood oxygen level, and step trackers. The smart wearable also supports sleep and menstrual cycle tracking. It is said to come with 50 preset sports modes.

The Redmi Band 3 carries a 300mAh battery. With typical usage, the battery is claimed to last for up to 18 days. According to the company, the smart band can offer a battery life of up to nine days with heavy usage. The smart wearable is said to charge from 0 to 100 percent in less than two hours. It supports magnetic charging and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The smart band supports WeChat and AliPay offline payments as well.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to Debut in 2025, Could Rival Purported iPhone 17 Air: Report

