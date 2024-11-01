Redmi Band 3 has been launched in China. The smart band comes with a 1.47-inch rectangular screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and is said to offer a battery life of up to 18 days. It is equipped with several health and wellness monitoring features like heart rate, blood oxygen level and sleep cycle tracking. The smart wearable has a 5ATM rating for water resistance. It has 50 preset sports modes, supports more than 100 watch faces, and runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS.

Redmi Band 3 Price, Availability

Redmi Band 3 price in China is set at CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,900). It is available for purchase in the country via Xiaomi China e-store.

The smart band is offered in five colour options — black, beige, dark grey and green, pink, and yellow.

Redmi Band 3 Specifications, Features

The Redmi Band 3 sports a 1.47-inch rectangular screen with a 172 x 320 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smart band measures 9.99mm in thickness and weighs 16.5g. It comes with a 5 ATM rating for water resistance. It supports more than 100 watch faces.

Redmi Band 3 is equipped with several health and wellness trackers including heart rate, blood oxygen level, and step trackers. The smart wearable also supports sleep and menstrual cycle tracking. It is said to come with 50 preset sports modes.

The Redmi Band 3 carries a 300mAh battery. With typical usage, the battery is claimed to last for up to 18 days. According to the company, the smart band can offer a battery life of up to nine days with heavy usage. The smart wearable is said to charge from 0 to 100 percent in less than two hours. It supports magnetic charging and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The smart band supports WeChat and AliPay offline payments as well.

