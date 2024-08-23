Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is rumoured to be in development and may arrive as the company's latest book-style foldable smartphone. According to the rumour mill, the South Korean technology conglomerate could unveil this entirely new device in September in its home country first, followed by its introduction in other regions. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is reported to be only available in select markets, with several of Samsung's biggest markets speculated to be missing out on it.

According to a report by the South Korean publication Chosun Daily, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will launch on September 25 in South Korea. Following this debut, the handset is speculated to be unveiled in China later on. Only these two markets will reportedly get this device, with other regions such as India, Singapore, the US, and the UK remaining eluded.

Due to its limited launch, the smartphone's production numbers may also be limited, with only 4 to 5 lakh units being anticipated.

In addition to information surfacing about the launch timeline, the handset has also been reported to get an upgrade in terms of optics. According to a report by the Dutch publication Galaxy Club, the Z Fold 6 Slim may sport a 5-megapixel front camera on the main display – an upgrade over the 4-megapixel shooter on the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6.

However, the cover display camera is speculated to be the same 10-megapixel sensor. Furthermore, the 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera may also be retained.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Specifications (Expected)

According to a report, the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may feature a titanium backplate, despite the difficulties in processing it to fabricate the hinge system and the plate itself. With the ‘Slim' moniker, the handset is expected to be thinner than its standard counterpart, with a reported width of 11.5mm when folded.

It is also said to sport an 8-inch internal display and a 6.5-inch external display, spelling a slight upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch internal and 6.3-inch external screens.