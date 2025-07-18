Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Fixes Major Security Flaw in Secure Folder With One UI 8 Release: Report

Samsung Fixes Major Security Flaw in Secure Folder With One UI 8 Release: Report

Earlier, Samsung’s Secure Folder would reportedly show all apps and files if a user had a work profile on their device.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2025 18:42 IST
Samsung Fixes Major Security Flaw in Secure Folder With One UI 8 Release: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 come with One UI 8 out of the box

Highlights
  • Samsung introduced Secure Folder in 2017
  • It is an encrypted space that runs on the Samsung Knox security platform
  • The flaw reportedly existed due to a conflict with Android’s components
Samsung's Secure Folder reportedly had a major security flaw that nullified the functionality of the feature. However, as per the report, the South Korean tech giant has now fixed the bug, making it truly secure. The Secure Folder reportedly allowed anyone to check the stored apps, folders, and files if a user had a separate work profile on the device. This flaw is said to have been caused by a conflict with Android's software components, which require specific permissions, overriding Secure Folder's security measures.

Samsung's Secure Folder Is Secure Again

According to an Android Authority report, the tech giant has fixed the security flaw with the release of the stable version of One UI 8. The latest version of the operating system was released alongside the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. So far, the update has not been shipped for any other Galaxy smartphone.

The Secure Folder feature was introduced in 2017 by Samsung. The company pitched it as a private and encrypted space powered by the Samsung Knox security platform. It creates a separate space on your device where you can run apps in an isolated manner or store sensitive folders and files.

The security flaw in the feature reportedly occurred due to Android profiles. Profiles in Android are similar to separate desktops on a laptop or PC. Users can create sandboxed spaces where cloned apps and files can be stored. Any data in this space is treated as a separate entity, including login access to apps. Many companies use this feature to create work profiles for employees, but users can also create clone or private profiles.

It is said that due to the implementation of Secure Folder, some of Android's system components treated it as a standard work profile. Because of this, these components were not treated as highly secure, compromising their effectiveness, Android Authority explained. For instance, Photo Picker and Permission Controller could be used to see the photos and apps that were stored in the Secure Folder.

With One UI 8, it is said that this misclassification issue has now been solved, and Secure Folder is no longer treated as a work profile. This means Galaxy smartphone users can finally begin using this feature once the update arrives on their device.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Secure Folder, One UI 8, Data Privacy
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
