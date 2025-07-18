Samsung's Secure Folder reportedly had a major security flaw that nullified the functionality of the feature. However, as per the report, the South Korean tech giant has now fixed the bug, making it truly secure. The Secure Folder reportedly allowed anyone to check the stored apps, folders, and files if a user had a separate work profile on the device. This flaw is said to have been caused by a conflict with Android's software components, which require specific permissions, overriding Secure Folder's security measures.

Samsung's Secure Folder Is Secure Again

According to an Android Authority report, the tech giant has fixed the security flaw with the release of the stable version of One UI 8. The latest version of the operating system was released alongside the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. So far, the update has not been shipped for any other Galaxy smartphone.

The Secure Folder feature was introduced in 2017 by Samsung. The company pitched it as a private and encrypted space powered by the Samsung Knox security platform. It creates a separate space on your device where you can run apps in an isolated manner or store sensitive folders and files.

The security flaw in the feature reportedly occurred due to Android profiles. Profiles in Android are similar to separate desktops on a laptop or PC. Users can create sandboxed spaces where cloned apps and files can be stored. Any data in this space is treated as a separate entity, including login access to apps. Many companies use this feature to create work profiles for employees, but users can also create clone or private profiles.

It is said that due to the implementation of Secure Folder, some of Android's system components treated it as a standard work profile. Because of this, these components were not treated as highly secure, compromising their effectiveness, Android Authority explained. For instance, Photo Picker and Permission Controller could be used to see the photos and apps that were stored in the Secure Folder.

With One UI 8, it is said that this misclassification issue has now been solved, and Secure Folder is no longer treated as a work profile. This means Galaxy smartphone users can finally begin using this feature once the update arrives on their device.