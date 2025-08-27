Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset Price Range, Launch Date Leaked

Samsung's Project Moohan headset is expected to arrive in select global markets later this year. A recent leak has hinted at the price range of the Samsung XR headset and its possible launch date. The smart wearable has also cleared several certifications. It is expected to compete with Apple's Vision Pro, which was introduced in the US in January 2024, and saw dismal sales owing to its high price point. Other smart wearables reportedly in development by Samsung could accompany the Project Moohan headset.

Samsung Project Moohan Launch Date, Price Range (Expected)

Samsung is expected to launch the Project Moohan XR headset in South Korea in a Galaxy Unpacked event on September 29, according to a Newsworks report citing industry sources. The headset is expected to roll out gradually across global markets, starting on October 13 in South Korea.

According to the report, the Project Moohan headset is expected to be priced between KRW 2.5 million (roughly Rs. 1,57,000) and KRW 4 million (roughly Rs. 2,51,200). For comparison, in Korean currency, the Apple Vision Pro costs KRW 4.86 million (roughly Rs. 3,05,200).

With the Apple Vision Pro seeing limited sales and Project Moohan carrying a high price, Samsung likely doesn't expect strong demand, the report claimed. Earlier leaks suggested the South Korean tech giant aims to sell only 100,000 units, and the latest report says Samsung views the XR headset mainly as a "bridgehead" for its move toward smart glasses.

Samsung is reportedly developing multiple smartglasses. Alongside its Project Moohan XR headset, unveiled in December 2024, and Project Haean AR glasses shown at Google I/O 2025, the company is reportedly also working on “display-less” AI-powered smartglasses, similar to Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses. The unnamed device is expected to feature speakers, a camera, and a microphone.

Samsung Project Moohan Specifications (Expected)

Samsung is reportedly planning to use a 1.3-inch micro-OLED display with 3,800 pixels per inch. The display is said to have "similar specifications" to Sony's SRH-S1 headset, which features a 3,552×3,840 pixels resolution, and supports 1,000 nits brightness at 20 percent power, 96 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and 90fps frame rate.

A Geekbench suggested that Samsung's upcoming Project Moohan XR headset will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset. It features a six-core CPU (two at 2.36GHz, four at 2.05GHz) and an Adreno 740 GPU, the same used in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is also expected to support 16GB of RAM and Android 14, which may serve as the foundation for Google's new Android XR OS.