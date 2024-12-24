Technology News
Samsung Scaling Down Production of Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report

Samsung's decision is believed to be a response to the poor performance of the current series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 December 2024 14:50 IST
Samsung is reportedly planning to ship more Galaxy S25 series phones this year

Highlights
  • Samsung could cut its foldable phone production for 2025
  • Sale of the current foldables decreased by 16.3 percent year-on-year
  • Samsung eyeing to produce more Galaxy S series phones next year
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July during the Galaxy Unpacked event. Since the launch, there have been several rumours about next year's foldable lineup. Recently, a report coming out of Korea suggested that Samsung has significantly scaled down its production plans for next year's Galaxy foldable smartphones. Samsung is reportedly changing its 2025 foldable phone plans in response to the weak sales performance of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

As per a report by ETNews (via @Jukanlosreve), Samsung is planning to cut production plans for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 to a total of around 5 million units. This reportedly equates to 3 million for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and 2 million for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. These numbers are significantly lower than the cumulative target of the current foldable phones. Samsung kept a target of 8.2 million for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The weak sales performance of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 seem to be the reason behind Samsung's decision to scale down production target of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. 

Samsung reportedly received pre-orders for 9,10,000 units of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 in Korea. This is a decrease from the previous model (1.02 million units). Due to increased price tags, the sale of the current foldables said to have decreased by 16.3 percent year-on-year.

Samsung Plans to Boost Galaxy S25 Series Production

Meanwhile, Samsung is planning to produce more Galaxy S series phones next year compared to the Galaxy S24 series. The brand aims to ship roughly 37 million Galaxy S25 series phones next year, slightly more than the forecasted 35 million units of Galaxy S24 series handsets.

The Galaxy S24 series of this year has shipped more units than the Galaxy S23 range. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
