The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has been part of several leaks and rumours for quite a while now. The South Korean tech major is yet to reveal an official launch date, but new leaks suggest that the launch will happen in January next year. The Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy S25 series is said to take place in the US. The upcoming lineup is said to include the regular Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models alongside a new Galaxy S25 Slim model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Date

As per a report by The Financial News (Korean), Samsung's much-awaited Galaxy S25 series will be launched on January 23, 2025. The Galaxy Unpacked event for the lineup will be reportedly held in San Francisco, US. Besides the regular Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models Samsung may also introduce the long-rumored Galaxy S25 Slim at the event. Previous rumours indicated a later launch date for the Slim model.

Additionally, tipster MaxJambor, in a skeptic X post, corroborated this launch timeline. He claimed that Samsung could hold the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 next year. The one-day discrepancy in dates could be due to time zone differences.

During its Q3 earnings call, Samsung Electronics disclosed that the Galaxy S25 series will be unveiled in the first half of the next year. However, the company hasn't revealed an exact launch timeline.

Reports surfaced earlier this week hinting at an early January 5 launch date for the phones. This year's Galaxy S24 series was launched on January 17 in San Jose, California. The Galaxy S23 series was introduced last year on February 1.

All phones in the Galaxy S25 lineup are speculated to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. They are likely to come with new Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra could be available in seven colourways and the Galaxy S25+ in eight colour options. They are said to be available in three online exclusive shades as well.