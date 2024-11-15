Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Launch on January 22 During Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung could launch four Galaxy S25 models this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 November 2024 13:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Launch on January 22 During Galaxy Unpacked Event

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 series was launched on January 17 in San Jose, California

Highlights
  • Samsung's launch plans for the Galaxy S25 series revealed in new leaks
  • The current Galaxy S series was launched on January 17
  • Samsung reported to have the Galaxy S25 Slim in the works
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has been part of several leaks and rumours for quite a while now. The South Korean tech major is yet to reveal an official launch date, but new leaks suggest that the launch will happen in January next year. The Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy S25 series is said to take place in the US. The upcoming lineup is said to include the regular Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models alongside a new Galaxy S25 Slim model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Date

As per a report by The Financial News (Korean), Samsung's much-awaited Galaxy S25 series will be launched on January 23, 2025. The Galaxy Unpacked event for the lineup will be reportedly held in San Francisco, US. Besides the regular Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models Samsung may also introduce the long-rumored Galaxy S25 Slim at the event. Previous rumours indicated a later launch date for the Slim model.

Additionally, tipster MaxJambor, in a skeptic X post, corroborated this launch timeline. He claimed that Samsung could hold the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 next year. The one-day discrepancy in dates could be due to time zone differences.

During its Q3 earnings call, Samsung Electronics disclosed that the Galaxy S25 series will be unveiled in the first half of the next year. However, the company hasn't revealed an exact launch timeline.

Reports surfaced earlier this week hinting at an early January 5 launch date for the phones. This year's Galaxy S24 series was launched on January 17 in San Jose, California. The Galaxy S23 series was introduced last year on February 1.

All phones in the Galaxy S25 lineup are speculated to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. They are likely to come with new Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra could be available in seven colourways and the Galaxy S25+ in eight colour options. They are said to be available in three online exclusive shades as well.

 

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
