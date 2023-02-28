Xiaomi 13 Pro, the top-of-the-line model in the Xiaomi 13 series, was recently launched in India. In December 2022, the smartphone was unveiled in China alongside the base Xiaomi 13. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm powers the device and it packs a 4,820mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless charging. Xiaomi today confirmed the smartphone's price and release date in India. However, the company has not yet confirmed any plans for the launch of the vanilla variant in India.

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 10,000 instant discount for users purchasing the phone using ICICI bank cards, bringing the effective price of the Xiaomi 13 Pro down to Rs. 69,999.

It announced that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available for purchase on March 10, through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, retail partners, and Mi Studios. The company stated that the handset will also be available for early sale starting March 6, with the first 1,000 customers receiving an exclusive Xiaomi 13 Pro merchandise box. The early sale offer can be availed through Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studios.

Xiaomi offers the newly launched Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone in two colour variants - Ceramic White and Ceramic Black.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications, features

The Indian variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro India variant comes with a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display that supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The display supports up to 240Hz touch sampling with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is one of the first devices to run MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Xiaomi has collaborated with Leica for the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is said to be the first device to feature Leica's 75mm floating telephoto lens. Similar to its Chinese counterpart, the Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel floating telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor. It also has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The device has up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and NFC for connectivity. It is dust and water resistant to IP68 standards. Xiaomi's flagship smartphone features a 4,820mAh battery with 120W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

