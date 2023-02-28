Technology News
Xiaomi 13 Pro India Price Set At Rs. 79,999, to Be Available For Early Sale Starting March 6

Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a 4,820mAh battery and supports 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2023 15:07 IST
Xiaomi 13 Pro India Price Set At Rs. 79,999, to Be Available For Early Sale Starting March 6

Photo Credit: Mi

Xiaomi 13 Pro flaunts Leica's 75mm floating telephoto lens

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro is offered in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colours
  • The high-end smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro, the top-of-the-line model in the Xiaomi 13 series, was recently launched in India. In December 2022, the smartphone was unveiled in China alongside the base Xiaomi 13. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm powers the device and it packs a 4,820mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless charging. Xiaomi today confirmed the smartphone's price and release date in India. However, the company has not yet confirmed any plans for the launch of the vanilla variant in India.

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 10,000 instant discount for users purchasing the phone using ICICI bank cards, bringing the effective price of the Xiaomi 13 Pro down to Rs. 69,999.

It announced that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available for purchase on March 10, through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, retail partners, and Mi Studios. The company stated that the handset will also be available for early sale starting March 6, with the first 1,000 customers receiving an exclusive Xiaomi 13 Pro merchandise box. The early sale offer can be availed through Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studios.

Xiaomi offers the newly launched Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone in two colour variants - Ceramic White and Ceramic Black.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications, features

The Indian variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro India variant comes with a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display that supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The display supports up to 240Hz touch sampling with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is one of the first devices to run MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Xiaomi has collaborated with Leica for the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is said to be the first device to feature Leica's 75mm floating telephoto lens. Similar to its Chinese counterpart, the Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel floating telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor. It also has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The device has up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and NFC for connectivity. It is dust and water resistant to IP68 standards. Xiaomi's flagship smartphone features a 4,820mAh battery with 120W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi 13 Pro India Price Set At Rs. 79,999, to Be Available For Early Sale Starting March 6
