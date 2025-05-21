Technology News
iQOO Watch 5 With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display and TWS Air 3 With Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched

iQOO Watch 5 houses a 505mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2025 18:33 IST
iQOO Watch 5 With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display and TWS Air 3 With Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Watch 5 supports more than 100 sports modes

Highlights
  • iQOO Watch 5 runs on Blue OS 2.5
  • iQOO TWS Air 3 have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • The earphones support low latency of up to 44ms
iQOO Watch 5 and iQOO TWS Air 3 wireless earbuds have been launched in China. The new devices were announced alongside the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ and iQOO Pad 5 on Tuesday. The iQOO Watch 5 has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, and is claimed to deliver up to 22 days of battery life on a single charge. The iQOO TWS Air 3 boast 12mm dynamic drivers and have an IP54-rated build. They are claimed to provide 45 hours of total battery life on a single charge.

iQOO Watch 5, iQOO TWS Air 3 Price

The iQOO Watch 5 is priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,400) for the Bluetooth version and CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800) for the eSIM variant. It is available in China in Haoyu Black, Hoshigaki White, and Pixel Blue shades. The iQOO TWS Air 3 earphones are priced at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,100). They are available for purchase in China in Ben Ting White and Hidden Yellow shades.

iQOO Watch 5 Specifications

The iQOO Watch 5 runs on Blue OS 2.5 and features a 1.43-inch (466x466 pixels) 2.5D AMOLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 1,500 nits peak brightness. The wearable offers several watch faces with different styles suitable for various scenes and outfits. It has an optical heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor. It also tracks menstrual cycles, sleep, and provide sleep quality scores.

Connectivity options on the iQOO Watch 5 include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC. It includes an acceleration sensor, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a hall sensor. The smartwatch comes with an eSports mode that can automatically record detailed data such as game name, calories consumed, average heart rate, exercise time, among others. The wearable provides AI-based running guidelines and a customised running plan for the wearers.

The iQOO Watch 5 houses a 505mAh battery. The battery is claimed to last up to 22 days with normal usage. The wearable supports more than 100 sports modes. It measures 45x45x11.4mm and weighs around 32 grams.

iQOO TWS Air 3 Specifications

The iQOO TWS Air 3 have an in-ear design and feature 12mm dynamic drivers. They offer DeepX 3.0 stereo and Monster Sound effects and spatial audio. The earphones support low latency of up to 44ms. They have an AI-based call noise reduction feature as well.

For connectivity, the iQOO TWS Air 3 has Bluetooth 6.0 with a range of 10 meters. The earphones support AAC, SBC, and LC3 codecs. They have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The iQOO TWS Air 3 are claimed to provide up to 45 hours of total battery life (with charging case) on a single charge. Meanwhile, the earphones alone are said to offer up to 10 hours of playback time on a single charge. Each earphone measures 30.01×19.04×17.95mm, while the charging box measures 56.8x48.3x24.4 mm. The total weight of the device is 37 grams.

 

iQOO TWS Air 3 Earphones

iQOO TWS Air 3 Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
iQOO Watch 5

iQOO Watch 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Size 36mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Further reading: iQOO Watch 5, iQOO Watch 5 Price, iQOO Watch 5 Specifications, iQOO TWS Air 3, iQOO TWS Air 3 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQOO Watch 5 With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display and TWS Air 3 With Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
