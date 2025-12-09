Tech behemoths Apple and Google are said to have joined hands to develop a functionality that could make the process of switching between Android and iPhone easier. According to a report, the in-development feature was sighted in the latest Android Canary build, released today (December 9). While it isn't available to the public yet, it is believed that Apple will implement the iPhone-Android transfer functionality in an upcoming iOS 26 Beta update.

Switching Between Android and iPhone

In a statement to 9to5Google, both Apple and Google have confirmed that the in-development functionality will be available to Android and iOS users during the device setup process. It is aimed at helping users transfer data between the two ecosystems, which currently requires dedicated apps.

As per the report, the base functionality has been introduced with the Android Canary 2512 (ZP11.251121.010) build. It is currently available on Pixel devices, ranging from the latest Pixel 10 series to the Pixel 6 lineup and the Pixel Tablet.

Further, the companies reportedly confirmed that it will also be made live in a future version of the iOS 26 Developer Beta update. On Android, the functionality is anticipated to arrive in the Android Beta before it is publicly released.

9to5Google reports that both Apple and Google will continue to improve the in-development feature while it is in the beta testing phase, and may also expand support for more data types.

Photo Credit: AssembleDebug/Android Authority/

While the report initially mentioned that there were no details on the revamped Android and iPhone switching experience, Android Authority spotted a new Copy data option in the latest Android Canary build, which is believed to be an indicator of the in-development functionality. It is said to arrive alongside the existing eSIM transfer functionality.

The feature reportedly appears with Settings, by tapping the profile > All Services > Pair with iPhone or iPad.

As per the publication, users will be prompted to enter a session ID and passcode. Further, the iPhone must be running iOS 26 for the functionality to work.