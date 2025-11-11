Technology News
From Nano Banana 2 to Gemini 3 Pro: Five Major AI Projects Google is Working On Right Now

Google’s Nano Banana 2 AI model reportedly made a brief appearance on the Media AI platform.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 November 2025 13:42 IST
From Nano Banana 2 to Gemini 3 Pro: Five Major AI Projects Google is Working On Right Now

Photo Credit: Google

Nano Banana 2 is said to offer better prompt understanding and instruction following

Highlights
  • Google might also release the Gemini 3 Pro AI model this year
  • The company is also working on a browser agent dubbed Jarvis
  • General-purpose AI agents for Workspace are also in the works
Google reportedly previewed the Nano Banana 2 artificial intelligence (AI) model a couple of days ago. As per the report, the upcoming model comes with several improvements across prompt understanding, instruction following, and visual quality. However, it is not the only AI project the Mountain View-based tech giant has currently undertaken. The company is currently working on at least five different projects that have become public knowledge via various leaks and reports. From the Gemini 3 Pro AI model to the web-browsing agent Jarvis, let us take a look at the upcoming Google AI projects.

Google Briefly Previews Nano Banana 2

According to TestingCatalog, Google's Nano Banana 2 became briefly available on the Media AI platform. The new version of the company's popular image editing AI model is said to offer improved capability in colouring precision, the ability to process complex tasks, higher instruction following, and correction of textual elements in an image.

Interestingly, based on internal observations of Nano Banana 2, the report claims that Google is not shifting the AI tool to Gemini 3.0 Pro, and instead sticking to Gemini 2.5 Flash. What that means is there will not be any transformative inclusions, but it also means that users will have to wait a lesser time before it becomes available. So far, the tech giant has not revealed any release date for the same.

Gemini 3 AI Models Might Be Around the Corner

After Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed during the Q3 2025 earnings call that the company is trying to bring the Gemini 3 models before the end of the year, several leaks have highlighted what it might offer. Several leaks have claimed that two mystery models, lithiumflow and orionmist, that appeared on the crowd-sourced AI model ranking platform LMArena, could be the company's attempt at testing the model in stealth.

These models were said to offer improved structural reasoning, which is visible in their front-end code generation of complex and interactive visualisation using SVG and HTML. It is said to also demonstrate a marked improvement in mathematical reasoning, solving complex queries that previously presented significant difficulty for Gemini 2.5 Pro.

Google's Autonomous Web-Browsing Agent, Project Jarvis

In October 2024, a report claimed that the tech giant is working on Project Jarvis. It was described as an AI agent that will let users automate tasks such as purchasing a product from an e-commerce website, booking tickets, filling out forms, and more. However, its functionality is said to be limited to browser usage.

Later, in November 2024, another report claimed that Jarvis made a brief appearance on the Chrome Web Store. The listing page is said to have described Jarvis as “a helpful companion that surfs the web with you.” It was rumoured to be released last year, but has not been seen so far.

Generative Video and On-Device Night Sight

Google is also rumoured to be planning new AI capabilities for its next flagship smartphone, the Pixel 11 series. One of the leaked features is described as “on-device Night Sight Video,” which can enhance video quality in low-light conditions immediately after capturing it. The company is said to be using a custom on-device AI model to power the real-time processing.

General-Purpose AI Agent for Workspace

Last month, the tech giant published a blog post announcing a new capability in the Gemini sidebar in Workspace apps such as Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and more. The AI chatbot was upgraded with multi-step task completion with a single prompt. To further integrate the AI experience for enterprises, the company is said to be working on general-purpose AI agents that can not only handle multiple tasks but can also complete more complex tasks. Currently, Google's multi-step functionality is available in Sheets.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, Nano Banana, Gemini 3, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI agents
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo Reno 14F 5G Star Wars Edition Launch Date Set For Mid-November
The Elder Scrolls 6 Is 'Still a Long Way Off', Says Bethesda Director Todd Howard

