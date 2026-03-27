Google on Friday announced new tools for the Gemini app, which make it easier for users to migrate from other artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots to the platform. The new features were previously reported to be in testing last month. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, it allows importing of personal context, preferences, and even full chat histories from competing services into Gemini. This move is expected to reduce the friction of starting fresh with a new AI assistant.

Gemini Gets Memory Import, Chat History Transfer Features

A new memory import feature is rolling out, which allows Gemini to quickly learn key details about users, such as their interests, relationships, and personal preferences, Google said in a blog post. This means instead of starting from scratch, users can bring over context from other AI assistants to let Gemini deliver more relevant responses from the outset.

To use this feature, users must navigate to the Settings option in Gemini and select Import. They will be given a prompt to paste into their most-used AI chatbot, which generates a summary of their preferences. This summary can then be copied back into Gemini, where it is analysed and saved for future interactions.

Apart from this, the tech giant is also bringing full chat history transfer support. This tool allows users to upload a ZIP file containing their conversation history from other AI services and continue those conversations within Gemini. The AI assistant will allow users to search past chats and build on previous discussions.

Google claims this builds on Gemini's Personal Intelligence capabilities, which already use data from services like Gmail, Photos, and Search to provide more contextual responses, with user permission. As part of these changes, the company is also renaming its Past Chats feature to Memory. As per the tech giant, this rebranding reflects the broader role it now plays in shaping personalised AI interactions.

The new Gemini tools are rolling out beginning today. They will appear on the Settings page for both free and paid consumer accounts.

The chat history transfer feature, notably, was first reported to be in development last month. However, it was spotted within the web client as a beta feature, meaning it was not available to users at the time.