Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Shopping Gets Upgraded With AI Powered Features, Will Help Users Find the Right Clothes

Google Shopping Gets Upgraded With AI-Powered Features, Will Help Users Find the Right Clothes

Google Shopping is getting AI-powered image generation, virtual try-on, and makeup try-on tool.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 March 2025 17:46 IST
Google Shopping Gets Upgraded With AI-Powered Features, Will Help Users Find the Right Clothes

Photo Credit: Google

Google Shopping’s AI image generation tool will let buyers describe exactly what they’re looking for

Highlights
  • Google’s makeup try-on will let buyers see how a product looks on them
  • Google Shopping’s virtual try-on feature can now visualise pants and skir
  • The new Google Shopping AI tools are available only in the US
Advertisement

Google Shopping, the company's product discovery platform, is getting upgraded with several new artificial intelligence (AI) features. Announced on Wednesday, these new features will enable them to find and experience new products before making purchases. The new AI tools are aimed at the apparel and makeup categories, and the company said that they were built by bringing together Google's AI models with the platform's Shopping Graph. These new tools will let users generate images of apparel and find a similar product, see how a makeup item would look on them, and more.

Google Shopping Gets New AI Features

In a blog post, the company detailed the new features being rolled out to the platform. Notably, these features will currently be available to users in the US, and the company has not disclosed when they might be expanded to other markets. The first feature uses image generation and visual search to find users the right apparel.

This AI tool is aimed at situations when a user has a clothing item in mind, but is struggling to find it via traditional search. In such scenarios, the user can now scroll down to see a new “Can't find it? Create it” prompt. Tapping on it will allow them to write a text prompt to describe the outfit. The AI will then generate multiple images similar to the description.

Users can then select the image that matches their description the closest. Then, the platform will run a visual search to find products that closely resemble the image. Notably, this feature was previously available as an experiment in Google Labs.

The company is also letting users try out beauty looks with multiple makeup products virtually. This tool uses AI and augmented reality (AR) to virtually add a makeup look as a filter to the user's face. To access this feature, users will have to search for celebrity makeup looks or terms such as “spring makeup”. This will show several looks that users can try on.

Once they select the look and turn on the AR mode, the AI will add effects such as eyelash, blush, lip gloss, and mascara on the user's face to help them understand if they prefer the look. In case they like it, they can find the makeup products listed below.

Finally, Google Shopping is also expanding its virtual try-on tool. The platform allows users to see any garment on a diverse set of real models ranging from XXS to XXL. Earlier, users could only see tops and dresses using this feature. But now, it is being updated to include pants or skirts. Buyers can select the model they resonate with the most, and any apparel they select will be visible, including the fitting and length. Google said it is using its machine learning models to improve accuracy and brand styling.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Google Shopping, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Until Dawn Remake Developer Ballistic Moon 'Effectively Closed' After Funding Troubles: Report
Ripple Pledges $50 Million for ‘National Cryptocurrency Association’ in the US: All Details

Related Stories

Google Shopping Gets Upgraded With AI-Powered Features, Will Help Users Find the Right Clothes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. YouTube Launches Premium Lite Plan as Its Most Affordable Subscription
  2. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip, Up to 15-Inch Displays Launched in India
  3. Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter, Shockwave Enduro Bike Launched
  4. Acer to Launch New Smartphones in India on This Date
  5. Apple's Foldable iPhone Specifications, Price and Launch Timeline Leaked
  6. Flipkart Announces Exchange Value Programme for Nothing Phone 3a Series
  7. Realme P3 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench; May Get Dimensity 8300 Series SoC
  8. Prime Video Will Soon Offer AI-Powered Dubbing for Movies and Shows
  9. Ripple Pledges $50 Million for US 'National Cryptocurrency Association'
  10. Tecno Megabook S14 With 14-Inch 2.8 OLED Display Launched at MWC 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Dantewada City Teams Up with Zupple Labs to Migrate 7 Lakh Land Records to Avalanche
  2. Google Shopping Gets Upgraded With AI-Powered Features, Will Help Users Find the Right Clothes
  3. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Get Guaranteed Exchange Value Offer on Flipkart
  4. Mivi SuperPods Concerto TWS Earphones With Up to 60 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Ripple Pledges $50 Million for ‘National Cryptocurrency Association’ in the US: All Details
  6. Until Dawn Remake Developer Ballistic Moon 'Effectively Closed' After Funding Troubles: Report
  7. Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter With 261 KM IDC Range Launched Alongside Shockwave Enduro Bike
  8. Acer to Launch New Smartphones in India on March 25; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  9. Amazon Prime Video Begins Testing AI-Aided Dubbing for Some Movies and Shows
  10. Apple's Foldable iPhone Specifications, Price and AI Features Leaked: Here's When It Might Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »