Google Shopping, the company's product discovery platform, is getting upgraded with several new artificial intelligence (AI) features. Announced on Wednesday, these new features will enable them to find and experience new products before making purchases. The new AI tools are aimed at the apparel and makeup categories, and the company said that they were built by bringing together Google's AI models with the platform's Shopping Graph. These new tools will let users generate images of apparel and find a similar product, see how a makeup item would look on them, and more.

Google Shopping Gets New AI Features

In a blog post, the company detailed the new features being rolled out to the platform. Notably, these features will currently be available to users in the US, and the company has not disclosed when they might be expanded to other markets. The first feature uses image generation and visual search to find users the right apparel.

This AI tool is aimed at situations when a user has a clothing item in mind, but is struggling to find it via traditional search. In such scenarios, the user can now scroll down to see a new “Can't find it? Create it” prompt. Tapping on it will allow them to write a text prompt to describe the outfit. The AI will then generate multiple images similar to the description.

Users can then select the image that matches their description the closest. Then, the platform will run a visual search to find products that closely resemble the image. Notably, this feature was previously available as an experiment in Google Labs.

The company is also letting users try out beauty looks with multiple makeup products virtually. This tool uses AI and augmented reality (AR) to virtually add a makeup look as a filter to the user's face. To access this feature, users will have to search for celebrity makeup looks or terms such as “spring makeup”. This will show several looks that users can try on.

Once they select the look and turn on the AR mode, the AI will add effects such as eyelash, blush, lip gloss, and mascara on the user's face to help them understand if they prefer the look. In case they like it, they can find the makeup products listed below.

Finally, Google Shopping is also expanding its virtual try-on tool. The platform allows users to see any garment on a diverse set of real models ranging from XXS to XXL. Earlier, users could only see tops and dresses using this feature. But now, it is being updated to include pants or skirts. Buyers can select the model they resonate with the most, and any apparel they select will be visible, including the fitting and length. Google said it is using its machine learning models to improve accuracy and brand styling.