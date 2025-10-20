OnePlus 15, which will succeed last year's OnePlus 13, will launch in China on October 27. The handset was recently showcased in India during the Snapdragon Summit Global Highlights, confirming its imminent debut in the country. The handset will sport an OLED display, which will offer up to 165Hz refresh and 1.5K resolution. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. Other key specifications are still under wraps. However, several reports highlight that it might offer several upgrades over its predecessor.

There are only a few days left until the launch of the smartphone, so let's take a look at all the leaked and confirmed details about the upcoming flagship OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 15 Launch Details, Expected Price in India

OnePlus 15 is scheduled to launch in China on October 27. While the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the handset will soon launch in India, the exact date for the same has yet to be revealed. However, it is widely expected to debut in the country next month as the successor to the OnePlus 13, which was unveiled in India earlier this year in January.

The OnePlus 15 price for the base variant will reportedly range between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 75,000. This means the OnePlus 15 could compete with similarly priced flagship smartphones from Apple, Xiaomi, and Samsung.

OnePlus 15 Features and Specifications

We already know several details about the OnePlus 15, thanks to the brand confirming many of its specifications and features via Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform. Meanwhile, various tipsters have also leaked information related to the OnePlus 15, and some of these have been corroborated by subsequent posts by the company, while others are likely to be revealed in the coming days.

OnePlus 15 Display, Design

In a post on Weibo, the company recently revealed that the OnePlus 15 will sport a third-generation BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to a 165Hz refresh rate. OnePlus said that the new screen will deliver 13 percent HBM brightness improvement, 11.8 percent enhanced colour shift, while increasing its lifespan by 30 percent (translated from Chinese) over the OnePlus 13. Additionally, it will reduce power consumption by 10 percent on the OnePlus 15.

The OnePlus 15 is confirmed to boast 1.15 mm-thick "ultra-narrow" bezels. It will offer a True Hardware 1-nit Dark Night Display (translated from Chinese), too. On top of this, the handset will feature Oppo's new P3 display chip. It will feature a redesigned chip architecture, offering 1.3 microseconds of single-row pixel charging time.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 15 will carry a redesigned square rear camera unit. It will be available in Absolute Black, Mist Purple, and Original Sand Dune (translated from Chinese) colourways. It could be IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus 15 Chipset, Battery

The OnePlus 15 is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with a 7,000mAh battery. The handset will support 100W wired fast charging.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the phone will feature 50W wireless fast charging support, too. The OnePlus 15 will run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 in China. In other regions, including India, it will ship with OxygenOS 16, which is also based on Android 16.

OnePlus 15 Cameras

Recent reports suggest that the OnePlus 15 could carry a triple-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, with an 85mm equivalent focal length, f/2.8 aperture, and 3x optical zoom capability. It might also feature 50-megapixel primary and 50-megapixel secondary cameras on the back.

The OnePlus CEO and Co-Founder, Pete Lau, has already confirmed that the company is developing its proprietary new image engine for its next flagship, dubbed DetailMax Engine. It is claimed to be in the “very early” prototype phase, but Lau believes that it will be ready to ship by the time the handset is launched, citing the “promising” initial results from the DetailMax Engine's testing.