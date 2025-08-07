Technology News
Lenovo Idea Tab With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,040mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Idea Tab runs on Android 15-based ZUI 17, and it is slated to receive updates to Android 17.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 19:22 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Idea Tab is available in a Luna Grey colour

Highlights
  • Lenovo Idea Tab features an 8-megapixel rear camera
  • It runs on Android 15 out-of-the-box
  • The Lenovo Idea Tab ships with a Lenovo Tab Pen
Lenovo Idea Tab has been launched in India as the latest entry-level tablet from the Chinese technology firm. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The new tablet sports an 11-inch display with 2.5K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Lenovo Idea Tab has a 7,040mAh battery with 20W charging support. The tablet is released in Wi-Fi as well as 5G variants. The Lenovo Idea Tab features an 8-megapixel rear camera. It boasts a quad speaker unit with Dolby Atmos support.

Lenovo Idea Tab Price in India

Lenovo Idea Tab is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant with Wi-Fi connectivity and abd Lenovo Tab Pen. The same RAM and storage variant with 5G connectivity and Lenovo Tab Pen is priced at Rs. 19,999.

The tablet is currently available for purchase in the country via the Lenovo India website and Amazon. It is listed in a Luna Grey colourway on the e-commerce website. 

Lenovo Idea Tab Specifications

The newly unveiled Lenovo Idea Tab runs on Android 15 based on Lenovo's ZUI 17 OS, and it is confirmed to get two Android OS upgrades (until Android 17) and four years of security patches until 2029. The tablet features an 11-inch 2.5K (1,600×2,560 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio and 500nits peak brightness.

The new Lenovo Idea Tab runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. For optics, the tablet features an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor. On the front, it features a 5-megapixel sensor for video calling and selfies. The tablet has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Idea Tab include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.2. The tablet includes AI-powered features such as Google's Circle to Search. Additionally, Lenovo's Instant Translate feature allows users to translate text in real-time, and the tablet also supports Lenovo's AI Notes feature.

The Lenovo Idea Tab has a 7,040mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to provide up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge. The tablet can be paired with the optional keyboard, Lenovo Tab Pen and Lenovo Tab Pen Plus (sold separately). It weighs 480 grams.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
