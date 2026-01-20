OpenAI Offer: ChatGPT Plus Is Now Free for One Month

OpenAI is running a limited-time promotional campaign and offering individuals a one-month free trial to the ChatGPT Plus subscription. This offer is confirmed to be available in India and the US, but is likely to be present in other countries and regions too. For Indian users, this is the second such promotion, after the company made ChatGPT Go free for one year in November 2025. While a free first-month trial to a subscription is not a novel concept, this is the first time the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant has offered a freebie for its main subscription plan.

ChatGPT Plus Is Now Free for a Month

The offer was first spotted by AIRPM Lead Engineer, Tibor Blaho, who shared the details in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Gadgets 360 staff members verified that the one-month free promotion is currently active in India, and a BleepingComputer report confirmed its availability in the US. Eligible users can access the ChatGPT Plus offer by clicking here, and those in other countries and regions can check if it is available in their geographic location.

ChatGPT Plus free promotion

Upon clicking the link shared above, individuals should be able to see this page. Interestingly, this offer is not only available to existing users but also tto hose who have never purchased a subscription before. Even if a user has an active ChatGPT Go subscription, they can upgrade to Plus. However, the Indian users who have access to 12 months of free Go plan will not be able to go back to the former after the end of 30 days.

Additionally, sharing financial information (such as credit card, net banking, or UPI details) is necessary before availing the trial period. This means that if a user is not careful to unsubscribe, they can be charged for the next month due to the auto mandate.

Notably, the ChatGPT Plus tier comes with priority access and extended rate limits to the company's latest AI models, Sora-powered video generation, expanded memory for better context retention, and access to Codex for code writing and assistance. Typically, the ChatGPT Plus subscription costs Rs. 1,999 a month.