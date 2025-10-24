OpenAI is planning to bring the Sora app to Android very soon. Ever since the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant released the Sora app on iOS, it has been an instant hit. The app allows users to generate AI videos featuring themselves and other users and share them on a global feed. It is also the only place where those without a ChatGPT subscription can try out the company's Sora 2 model. With the expansion to Android, more users will be able to access the video model.

Sora App to Come to Android Soon

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Bill Peebles, Head of Sora at OpenAI, announced, “the Android version of Sora is actually coming soon.” The phrasing of the sentence makes it likely that the app launch could take place within the next few weeks.

Despite the launch, there is a chance that the app will continue to be invite-only, and people will require the invite code to access it. Regardless, Sora on iOS saw one million downloads in the first five days, reaching the target faster than ChatGPT, even with invite-only and regional (only available in North America) restrictions.

Notably, Android Authority spotted the Sora app's listing on the Play Store. It is currently available for pre-register, with no release date mentioned. However, this option is not available in India. This could mean the Android app's availability is also restricted to North America.

Peebles also announced a new improvement to the Cameo feature. So far, users can only cameo videos of other users who have consented to be cameo'd. But soon, users will be able to cameo pets, inanimate objects and “pretty much anything else you want.” They will also be able to feature Sora-generated characters in other videos.

Apart from this, Sora is also getting its first editing tool in the form of a stitching tool that can combine multiple clips to make a longer one. OpenAI is also working on improving the social element of the app. So far, users have only had a single, global feed to share and see posts. But the company is now planning to add channels for smaller communities such as universities, companies, sports clubs, and others.