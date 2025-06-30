Technology News
English Edition
Runway Unveils Game World, an AI Platform That Lets Users Generate Video Games

Runway has published a microsite for its Game World experience that lets users play video games.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2025 11:55 IST
Photo Credit: Runway

In April, Runway released the Gen 4 Turbo video generation AI model

Highlights
  • Currently, Runway is said to offer text and image-based gaming experience
  • Runway reportedly plans to introduce video game generation later in 2025
  • The company is said to be in talks with gaming companies for this feature
Runway, a video-focused artificial intelligence (AI) startup, unveiled its new gaming-focused offering last week. Dubbed Game World, a microsite for the platform is currently live, although users will have to wait before they can play the games. As per a report, the New York-based AI firm plans to start with text and image-based gaming experience, and scale it up to a full-fledged video gaming experience later this year. The company is also said to be in talks with gaming companies to offer the technology for the game development process.

Runway Game World Takes a Stab at AI-Generated Gaming Experience

A new microsite dubbed Runway Game World has gone live, and you can find it here. The website redirects to the login page, but currently, it is not possible to log in and play games. According to The Verge, the AI startup provided early access to the platform to select journalists. Users will reportedly get access to it next week.

As per the report, the current version of the gaming experience does not have a lot of features. It is essentially a chat interface where users can play role-playing games (RPGs) with AI-generated text and images. Runway CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela told The Verge that AI-generated video games will be added later this year.

Notably, Runway has already made significant progress in the AI video generation space. In April, the company released the Gen 4 Turbo AI model that can generate a 10-second-long video in 30 seconds. Runway's AI video technology was reportedly also used in Amazon's show House of David.

“If we can help a studio make a movie 40 percent faster, then we're probably gonna be able to help developers of games make games faster,” he says. “They're waking up, and they're moving faster than I would say the studios were moving two years ago,” Valenzuela told the publication.

Apart from this, the Runway CEO also addressed the rumours of Meta trying to acquire the startup. Valenzuela reportedly highlighted that the company plans to remain independent for now and develop its existing and new experiences for users.

Comments

Further reading: Runway, Runway Game World, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Gaming
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
