  Samsung to Unveil Multiple AI Powered Washing Machines in India Soon

Samsung to Unveil Multiple AI-Powered Washing Machines in India Soon

Samsung said the AI washing machines will be part of its Bespoke AI series home appliances.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 August 2024 16:39 IST
Samsung to Unveil Multiple AI-Powered Washing Machines in India Soon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung highlighted that the new AI washing machines will be launched ahead of the festive season

Highlights
  • Earlier this month, Samsung teased the AI-powered washing machine
  • Samsung will launch as many as 10 different AI washing machines
  • The company revealed its India-specific Bespoke series in April
Samsung India announced its plans to launch several new artificial intelligence (AI) washing machines in the country on Wednesday. The Indian wing of the South Korean tech giant will introduce as many as 10 different AI washing machines ahead of the festive season which begins in the second week of October. These devices will be part of the company's Bespoke AI series home appliances. Samsung also teased one of the front-loading AI washing machines earlier this month, which is expected to be part of the mentioned lineup.

Samsung to Launch AI Washing Machines in India

In a press release, the company revealed that it intends to launch the AI washing machines ahead of the festive season in India. This is likely to target the increased shopping spree by consumers during the season. While the individual specifications of the washing machines have not been revealed by Samsung, it claimed that these are made with specific configurations for the country.

The AI-powered washing machines are part of the company's Bespoke AI series of home appliances, which falls in the premium range. In April, the company unveiled its Bespoke series home appliances during a physical event which was simultaneously held in Seoul, Paris, and New York City. Notably, the company claims that the Bespoke series offers a personalised experience for users with intelligent and intuitive offerings.

While the tech giant did not reveal the AI features that will be available in the washing machines, it did highlight that a “whole suite of AI-powered features” will create an experience which is “smarter, more efficient, and eco-friendly”.

Samsung's support page reveals some of the possible AI features that users may get with these devices. It mentions AI Control, a feature that learns the user's habits, such as frequency of washing, time of day, and preferred settings, and adapts accordingly.

Another AI Wash feature is described to detect the weight and softness of the fabric and to monitor the level of soiling. It can control the water, detergent and soaking, rinsing, and spinning times.

Apart from this, Samsung is also using AI to optimise the electricity and water needed for a wash. However, do note that these and additional features may or may not be included in the company's upcoming lineup.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung to Unveil Multiple AI-Powered Washing Machines in India Soon
