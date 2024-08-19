Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Galaxy S26 Note, Galaxy S26 Pro to Replace Ultra and Plus Naming Scheme, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy S25 series branding is said to be finalised, which suggests that the rumoured changes to the Galaxy S series could arrive in 2026.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 August 2024 12:55 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might be the last 'Ultra' branded flagship phone

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could arrive as the Galaxy S26 Note
  • The Galaxy S26+ might be renamed as the Galaxy S26 Pro
  • Samsung could retain its existing naming scheme for the Galaxy 25 series
Samsung introduced the first Ultra model in its Galaxy S series of smartphones in 2020, when it launched the Galaxy S20 Ultra. While the company has launched an updated version of that handset in the following years, the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra that is said to arrive in the coming months could be the last phone to bear the moniker. According to a tipster, Samsung might rename two models in the Galaxy S series of smartphones, starting with its smartphones that are anticipated to debut in 2026.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that Samsung could rebrand the Galaxy Ultra as the Galaxy Note, while the 'Plus' model could be replaced with Pro. This suggests that the South Korean tech conglomerate could be looking to rename two of its high-end smartphones, while the standard model's moniker might remain unchanged.

The switch to Note and Pro names for the Galaxy S series could arrive with Samsung's 2026 models, according to Brar, who responded to another X user that the names of the rumoured Galaxy S25 series were already decided by the company.

If the tipster's claims are accurate, Samsung could introduce the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Pro, and Galaxy S26 Note models in 2026. The switch to the Pro moniker also suggests that the handset could bring a few more upgrades over the standard Galaxy S26 model, in addition to a larger display and battery.

It's worth taking these claims with a grain of salt, as the rumoured Galaxy S26 series of smartphones isn't expected to debut until early 2026. In the coming months, the South Korean smartphone maker is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 lineup, which is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip from Qualcomm or Samsung's Exynos 2500 SoC, according to recent reports.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple Could Equip iPhone With In-House Modem in 2025, Advantages Might Not Be Visible for Years: Mark Gurman
Vivo T3 Pro 5G Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
