Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Check This Last Minute Deal on iPhone 16e

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is exclusive to Amazon Prime members in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 12:41 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Check This Last Minute Deal on iPhone 16e

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16e runs on an A18 chip

Highlights
  • Amazon has listed multiple devices with some last-minute discounts
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 started on July 12
  • iPhone 16e was launched with a price tag of Rs. 59,900 for the base model
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is currently on its final day in India. The annual sale, which kicked off on July 12, brings deals on smartphones, laptops, and a range of electronics. Amazon has listed multiple devices with some last-minute deals. Among the highlights is the iPhone 16e, launched in February, now listed at a discounted price. Besides the general discount, shoppers can also avail of additional bank offers and exchange discounts. However, these deals are exclusive to Prime members.

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 16e is available for Rs. 47,999 (including bank offer) during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. The 512GB storage model is listed for Rs. 80,300. The handset was launched with a price tag of Rs. 59,900 for the base model. The 256GB and 512GB storage configurations were launched for Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively.

Amazon is offering up to Rs. 52,000 exchange discount for buyers of the iPhone 16e. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 8,333 per month. Additionally, customers purchasing the phone through Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can avail of 5 percent discount.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is exclusive to Amazon Prime members in India, and will end tonight. The sale started on July 12 and offers up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and accessories. Shoppers with ICICI and SBI Bank cards can avail additional 10 percent savings on payments made through their cards and EMI transactions. Besides the iPhone 16e, other Apple handsets like iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max are available at discounted prices on the sale.

iPhone 16e Specifications

iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (1,170x2,532 pixels) OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on an A18 chip paired with up to 512GB of storage. The handset boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It has a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It supports 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and compact design
  • Powerful Apple A18 SoC
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance is below average
  • Available in just two basic finishes
  • Large display notch with thick borders
  • 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Slow wireless and wired charging
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16e review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16e Price in India, iPhone 16e Price, Sale Offers 2025
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Larger Battery, LTPO Display

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Check This Last Minute Deal on iPhone 16e
