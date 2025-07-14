Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is currently on its final day in India. The annual sale, which kicked off on July 12, brings deals on smartphones, laptops, and a range of electronics. Amazon has listed multiple devices with some last-minute deals. Among the highlights is the iPhone 16e, launched in February, now listed at a discounted price. Besides the general discount, shoppers can also avail of additional bank offers and exchange discounts. However, these deals are exclusive to Prime members.

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 16e is available for Rs. 47,999 (including bank offer) during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. The 512GB storage model is listed for Rs. 80,300. The handset was launched with a price tag of Rs. 59,900 for the base model. The 256GB and 512GB storage configurations were launched for Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively.

Amazon is offering up to Rs. 52,000 exchange discount for buyers of the iPhone 16e. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 8,333 per month. Additionally, customers purchasing the phone through Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can avail of 5 percent discount.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is exclusive to Amazon Prime members in India, and will end tonight. The sale started on July 12 and offers up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and accessories. Shoppers with ICICI and SBI Bank cards can avail additional 10 percent savings on payments made through their cards and EMI transactions. Besides the iPhone 16e, other Apple handsets like iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max are available at discounted prices on the sale.

iPhone 16e Specifications

iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (1,170x2,532 pixels) OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on an A18 chip paired with up to 512GB of storage. The handset boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It has a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It supports 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

