Grok, xAI's native artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, will soon be available as a standalone app for Android users. On Tuesday, the app was spotted being listed on Google Play. While the app cannot be downloaded and installed at present, users can pre-register for the app when it finally becomes available. Notably, a beta version of the app was briefly made available to some users for testing. The Elon Musk-owned AI firm has not revealed the launch date for the app.

Grok's Android App Appears on Google Play

Just a month after the launch of Grok's iOS app, xAI appears to be gearing up to launch an Android version of the AI chatbot. Gadgets 360 staff members spotted the app on Google Play on Tuesday. An xAI engineer also confirmed the Android app in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The xAI-developed app was briefly available to download in Australia, Canada, India, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia. The access was given to the first 1,000 users who downloaded the app. The company said the early access was opened for testing purposes. The rest of the users will see “coming soon” written in the description of the app, with an option to pre-register and auto-download once it becomes available.

Grok's Play Store app listing page mentions that the app is free to users and users will not need to sign in to access the features. However, those seeking a personalised experience and prefer to connect the AI to their X account can sign in as well. Notably, the web version of the chatbot cannot be accessed without being signed in.

The standalone app will arrive with features such as text responses, image generation, as well as real-time information sourced from X. It is unclear whether the app will also support web search-based queries. The app will be powered by the Grok 2 AI model, the same large language model which also powers both the free and premium versions on the web.

Notably, the iOS app of Grok also allowed users to sign in via their Apple accounts. It is unclear whether the Android app will let users sign up via their Google accounts.