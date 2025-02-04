Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Grok AI App for Android Coming Soon, Available to Pre Register on Google Play

Grok AI App for Android Coming Soon, Available to Pre-Register on Google Play

A beta version of the Grok Android app was accessed to the first 1,000 users who pre-registered.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 February 2025 17:17 IST
Grok AI App for Android Coming Soon, Available to Pre-Register on Google Play

Photo Credit: xAI

The Android app for Grok can be used for free without the need to sign up

Highlights
  • Grok’s Android app will offer the same features as the website
  • Last month, xAI released Grok’s iOS app
  • The iOS app is powered by the Grok 2 AI model
Advertisement

Grok, xAI's native artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, will soon be available as a standalone app for Android users. On Tuesday, the app was spotted being listed on Google Play. While the app cannot be downloaded and installed at present, users can pre-register for the app when it finally becomes available. Notably, a beta version of the app was briefly made available to some users for testing. The Elon Musk-owned AI firm has not revealed the launch date for the app.

Grok's Android App Appears on Google Play

Just a month after the launch of Grok's iOS app, xAI appears to be gearing up to launch an Android version of the AI chatbot. Gadgets 360 staff members spotted the app on Google Play on Tuesday. An xAI engineer also confirmed the Android app in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The xAI-developed app was briefly available to download in Australia, Canada, India, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia. The access was given to the first 1,000 users who downloaded the app. The company said the early access was opened for testing purposes. The rest of the users will see “coming soon” written in the description of the app, with an option to pre-register and auto-download once it becomes available.

Grok's Play Store app listing page mentions that the app is free to users and users will not need to sign in to access the features. However, those seeking a personalised experience and prefer to connect the AI to their X account can sign in as well. Notably, the web version of the chatbot cannot be accessed without being signed in.

The standalone app will arrive with features such as text responses, image generation, as well as real-time information sourced from X. It is unclear whether the app will also support web search-based queries. The app will be powered by the Grok 2 AI model, the same large language model which also powers both the free and premium versions on the web.

Notably, the iOS app of Grok also allowed users to sign in via their Apple accounts. It is unclear whether the Android app will let users sign up via their Google accounts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Grok, Android, Google Play, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Date, Price Leaked; Said to Arrive With Heart Rate Monitoring Feature
Vivo V50 Specifications, Design Revealed Ahead of Launch: To Pack a 6,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

Grok AI App for Android Coming Soon, Available to Pre-Register on Google Play
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India on March 11
  3. Gemini AI Assistant Can Now Complete Certain Tasks on the Lock Screen
  4. You Can Now Subscribe to Apple Music for 6 Months at Just $2.99
  5. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Support Pages Surface Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo V50 Leaked Poster Suggests February 18 Launch Date
  7. Nadaaniyan OTT Release: Where to Watch Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Romantic Drama
  8. iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone of 2024, Analysis Reveals
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Could Come With an iPhone-Like Camera Button
  10. Realme P3 Pro 5G With GT Boost Gaming Technology to Launch Soon in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Acquires UK FCA's VASP Licence to Offer 'Better' Suite of Crypto Services
  2. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G India, UK Support Pages Go Official Ahead of Launch
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench AI With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 16GB RAM
  4. Grok AI App for Android Coming Soon, Available to Pre-Register on Google Play
  5. EA Reveals Pre-Alpha Gameplay From Next Battlefield, Announces Community Testing Program
  6. Vivo V50 Specifications, Design Revealed Ahead of Launch: To Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
  7. Apple Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Date, Price Leaked; Said to Arrive With Heart Rate Monitoring Feature
  8. Samsung Files Patent for Smart Ring Which May Be Able to Control Device Displays
  9. Realme P3 Pro Design Leaked Online; Suggests Dual Rear Cameras
  10. Kraken Obtains MiFID Licence to Launch Crypto Derivatives Trading in the EU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »