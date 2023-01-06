Technology News
Aisle’s Jalebi Dating App With Selfie Verification, Audio Prompts Launched in India: All You Need to Know

Jalebi features a mosaic profile design to provide more information about a member at a glance.

Updated: 6 January 2023 16:51 IST
Jalebi the dating app targets users in the 18-24 age group

Highlights
  • Aisle's Jalebi app offers both text and audio prompts
  • The app aims to be an antidote to game-like casual dating
  • The Jalebi dating app is available for download on iOS and Android

Aisle has announced the launch of Jalebi, a new dating app aimed at younger users. The app includes modern and vibrant visuals and will allow users to share their varied interests while also learning more about potential matches through text and audio prompts, according to the company. It also has features such as selfie-verified profiles to increase trust and a mosaic profile design to provide more information about a member at a glance.

According to the firm, the goal is to provide a secure environment for single, progressive, and primarily Gen Z audiences with Jalebi. The app's tagline "Seriously Good Dating" maintains the essence of the original Aisle tagline "Nothing casual about this dating app" and aims to be "an antidote to the shallow and often inconsequential arc of game-like casual dating."

“Aisle has never really ventured into the 18-24 age group – a generation that is way more open and aware of what's happening around the world. It was time to think differently for our growing audience – and create an experience that matched this segment's dating goals. Jalebi is a new take on relationships and dating for the younger generation. The aim is to provide members with a trustworthy space to connect and have their voice heard.” Aisle Founder and CEO, Able Joseph, said in a prepared statement.

The dating app also offers a Jalebi Super subscription package with exclusive features, the particulars of which are not immediately available. Jalebi Super offers a 1-month pack for $10.49 (roughly Rs. 860), a 3-month pack for $20.49 (roughly Rs. 1,700) and a 6-month pack for $30.99 (roughly Rs. 2,500).

In 2022, Noida-based InfoEdge paid Rs 91 crore for a 76 percent stake in Aisle. InfoEdge, a public technology firm, stated that the acquisition aimed to strengthen its offering in the matchmaking segment with apps such as Aisle and Jeevansathi.

The Jalebi dating app is available for download on Google Play and Apple's App Store.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
