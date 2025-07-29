Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is now available for purchase in India. Starting today, interested customers can get their hands on the phone via Flipkart and the Samsung India online store. It is being sold in three colourways and two storage options. On the e-commerce website Flipkart, customers can also avail themselves of several bank offers on select Credit and Debit cards. The Galaxy F36 5G features a triple rear camera setup and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset. It packs a 5,000mAh battery as well.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Price in India, Offers

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G comes with a starting price of Rs. 17,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. However, there is also another variant that offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which has been priced at Rs. 18,999. The company offers the smartphone in three colour options - Coral Red, Luxe Violet, and Onyx Black. Moreover, the three colourways come with a leather finish back panel.

Starting today, the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G will be available to interested buyers via Flipkart and the official Samsung online store. On Flipkart, the phone has been listed with several cashback offers. People can avail a 5 percent cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Debit Card of up to Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 750, respectively. Additionally, they can get a flat, instant cashback of Rs. 10 with Paytm UPI transactions. For those who do not wish to pay the full amount in one go, the e-commerce platform is also offering a no-cost EMI option, where people can get their hands on the phone for a monthly instalment of Rs. 1,945, with no down payment.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Specifications

Galaxy F36 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and features a teardrop-style notch to house the selfie camera. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset, coupled with a Mali-G68 MP5 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. For thermal management, the phone comes equipped with a vapour chamber.

The latest Galaxy F-series dual-SIM handset features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary shooter, which supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 4K video recording. It also gets an 8-megapixel f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back. At the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with 4K video recording support. The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G runs One UI 7 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box. Samsung will offer six generations of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G packs a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, like Google's Circle to Search, Gemini Live, Object Eraser, Image Clipper, and AI Edit suggestions. Moreover, it gets a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. For unlocking the phone, it features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is a USB Type-C port for charging, and for connectivity, it gets dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS + GLONASS. It measures 164.4x77.9x7.7m and weighs 197g.

