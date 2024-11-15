Samsung is currently said to be working on a successor to the Galaxy A25. The South Korean brand is yet to confirm the arrival of the Galaxy A26, but alleged CAD (computer-aided design) renders of the phone have been published online, shedding light on the budget smartphone's design. The renders depict a handset that looks more like its predecessor but with a slightly narrower and thinner design. The Galaxy A26 is likely to feature triple rear cameras. It is rumoured to ship with an Exynos 1280 chip.

Samsung Galaxy A26 Design Leaked

The alleged CAD-based renders of Galaxy A26 have been published by Android Headlines in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks (aka Steve H.McFly). They show the phone with a flat display and a waterdrop notch at the top. The bottom bezel of the phone appears to be considerably thicker than the rest of them.

On the rear, the Galaxy A26 seems to have a triple camera unit. Three camera sensors are vertically arranged in the top left corner inside a camera module, instead of the individual circles of Galaxy A25. The volume and power buttons are located on the left-hand side of the phone. The SIM card slot is also placed on the left side.

The Galaxy A26 will reportedly feature a 6.64-inch display. It could measure roughly 164 x 77.5 x 7.7mm (9.7mm including the camera bump), narrower and thinner than the Galaxy A25, which measures 161 x 76.5 x 8.3mm.

The Galaxy A26 is expected to retain the plastic frame and a plastic back panel of the Galaxy A25. It is expected to run on Exynos 1280 SoC just like the predecessor. It could come with 6GB of RAM and run Android 15 with Samsung's One UI skin on top of it.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A25 5G in December last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 29,999. The upcoming model is expected to get a similar price tag.