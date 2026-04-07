Netflix on Monday launched a new app aimed at children aged eight and under. Called Netflix Playground, it introduces a dedicated, kid-friendly space with interactive experiences based on popular shows, expanding the company's gaming push. It is included with all Netflix memberships and is claimed to offer a safe, ad-free environment with no in-app purchases. Netflix Playground is currently available on iPhone and iPad in select markets and will roll out globally later this month.

Netflix Playground Launched

Netflix Playground is available as a standalone app that can be accessed by signing in with an existing Netflix account. It offers a curated selection of games featuring characters from well-known titles such as Peppa Pig and Sesame Street. As per the company, all games are instantly playable and available offline.

It includes a variety of interactive activities, such as puzzles, memory games, colouring, and simple creative tasks. Players can access experiences like Playtime With Peppa Pig, Sesame Street mini-games with characters like Elmo and Cookie Monster, and Dr Seuss-themed adventures.

Netflix says the platform is designed to combine entertainment, learning, and creativity for younger audiences.

John Derderian, Vice President of Animation Series and Kids & Family TV at Netflix, said the company is aiming to create a space where children can go beyond watching content and actively engage with it. He added that the goal is to build “a seamless destination for discovery, learning, and play.”

As per the streaming platform, the app is built alongside its existing parental control tools. These include individual kids' profiles, maturity filters, title-level blocking, and viewing history tools. The tools allow parents to customise what their children can access on the dedicated gaming app.

With Playground, Netflix is positioning itself as a competitor to Apple Arcade. Like Apple's service, Netflix Playground offers games without ads or additional purchases. However, Netflix differentiates itself by bundling games with its existing video streaming subscription, rather than offering a standalone gaming plan.

Netflix, notably, first introduced mobile games in 2021, but Playground marks the first time it has created a dedicated gaming app for children. The app is currently available in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand, and is scheduled to launch worldwide on April 28.