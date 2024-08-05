Flipkart Flagship Sale will take place this week. The domestic e-commerce company announced its discount sale with attractive deals on a wide array of products ahead of Independence Day. Flipkart is partnering with different lenders to provide discounts on payments through their cards during the sale. Smartphones from brands including Apple, Samsung, and Motorola are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale. Besides smartphones and electronic devices, the sale will have deals on lifestyle products, grocery, home, and furniture. Interestingly, Flipkart's sale begins on the same day as Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Flipkart Flagship Sale Date Announced

Taking on Amazon's Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart's Flagship Sale, themed around Independence Day, will commence on August 6 at 12:00pm IST. To make the shopping experience more affordable, Flipkart has joined hands with ICICI Bank, BoB Card, and Yes Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using its credit cards and EMI transactions. Further, there will be no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on select products. Flipkart Plus members can avail SuperCoins offers as well.

The teaser page for the Flipkart Flagship Sale has listed the names of multiple phones that will receive big discounts during the event. Several popular handsets including iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, Vivo T3 5G, and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion are confirmed to be available with attractive discounts in the sale. The deal prices for these handsets will be disclosed on the sale day.

Customers will get up to 80 per cent discount on electronic items. Tablets, laptops, smart TVs, and cameras are teased to see price cuts during the sale. The price of cameras will start from Rs. 5,034 while tablets will begin from Rs. 7,999.

Flipkart is promising to offer up to 80 percent discount on food and sports items. Customers will get up to 80 percent off on furniture. Home essentials items will come with a starting price of Rs. 49. Additionally, fashion enthusiasts can find 50 percent to 80 percent discounts on products.

Amazon is hosting its Great Freedom Festival Sale on August 6 as well. The sale opens at 12 noon for all users. Buyers are encouraged to explore deals across both platforms to secure the best prices on their preferred items.

