Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is teased to have a back panel with a leather finish.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 July 2025 06:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G will be available for purchase via Samsung India online store

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F36 5G will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India
  • The handset is teased to be available in three colour options
  • An Exynos 1380 SoC with 6GB of RAM may power the phone
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is set to launch in India today, July 19. The handset is expected to arrive as the successor to the Galaxy F34 5G, which was launched in 2023. In the days leading up to its launch in India, the South Korean tech conglomerate has been teasing details about the handset. It is confirmed to come with a 50-megapixel main rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

Here's all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G series including its expected price, features and specifications ahead of launch today.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is teased to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. Notably, its preceding model, the Galaxy F34 5G, was introduced in the market at a starting price tag of Rs. 18,999.

Thus, the handset may also be priced around the same mark. It is confirmed to be available in three colour options including red and purple.

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G will go on sale soon following its launch today at 12pm IST. It may be available for purchase via the Samsung India online store and Flipkart, with the latter creating a microsite for the phone's debut.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is reported to sport a 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution display with a 450ppi pixel density. Under the hood, it may be powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC which also powers other Samsung phones such as the Galaxy M36 5G and the Galaxy A55 5G.

The handset is expected to pack at least 6GB of RAM and ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.

For optics, Samsung has confirmed that it will equip the Galaxy F36 5G with a triple rear camera unit. It will be headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS support. With the phone, users may be able to capture “crystal-clear” low-light photos and videos. This will be aided by support for Nightography.

The company has also teased several details about the design of the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G. It will sport a back panel with a leather finish. Further, the handset will have a thickness of 7.7mm. It is also said to pack several artificial intelligence (AI) features for photo and video-editing tasks, such as Edit Suggestions, Image Clipper, and Object Eraser.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8's Flexible Display Could Be Crease-Free: Ming-Chi Kuo

