Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now confirmed to begin on September 23. While the company has not revealed the devices that will carry big discounts, it has shared a new promotional photo hinting that Apple's last year's flagship, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, will be priced under Rs. 1,00,000. This would make it the first time this smartphone will be available for such a low price. We expect this to be a limited-period deal, and the prices can rise again as the sale progresses.

So, if you are planning to buy the smartphone, you should aim to make the purchase as soon as the deal goes live.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Be Available Under Rs. 1 Lakh

After confirming the starting date for the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale on Thursday, the e-commerce giant has been slowly teasing the smartphones that are likely to get a discounted price during the sale event. Some of them include the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, OnePlus Buds 3, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro. Apart from smartphones and TWS earbuds, individuals can also find deals on Intel PCs, 55-inch smart TVs, and front-loading washing machines.

iPhone 16 Pro Max deal at Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Photo Credit: Flipkart

On Saturday, the e-commerce platform shared a new promotional photo, highlighting that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be priced “from xx,xxx”. While the company did not reveal the exact price it will be selling for, by just showing five digits, it has confirmed that the smartphone will not be priced over Rs. 1 Lakh. To put it into perspective, at launch, the iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB variant of the phone was priced at Rs. 1,44,900.

The sale also presents a good opportunity for people wanting to buy last year's flagship iPhone. This is because, like every year, once the iPhone 17 series is launched (expected on September 9), Apple will discontinue the previous year's Pro models. Once discontinued, the phones will not be available on the Apple Store, and other vendors will not get fresh units in their stock.

Gadgets 360 recently wrote a “re-review” of the iPhone 16 Pro Max to highlight how well the smartphone holds up after 365 days of usage. The reviewer found the battery health to be exceptional, staying at 100 percent even after 200 recharge cycles. Reliable performance and a performant camera were also the highlights. You can check the long-term review to know what to expect from the smartphone in the long run.