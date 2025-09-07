Technology News
English Edition

Surrender Is Now Streaming on SunNXT: Know All About This Tamil Crime Thriller

The Tamil crime thriller Surrender is based on a group of police units and gangster paths that intertwine.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 September 2025 14:10 IST
Surrender Is Now Streaming on SunNXT: Know All About This Tamil Crime Thriller

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Surrender, a gripping Tamil crime thriller, is now streaming exclusively on Sun NXT

Highlights
  • An election period leads a police unit and a gangster to cross paths
  • Their paths intertwine, leading to a final confrontation
  • Unexpected challenges and developments occur throughout
Advertisement

After its theatrical release, the Tamil crime thriller is now ready for its OTT release. Surrender is the new crime thriller with intense action, drama, and a power-packed performance. Now, viewers can watch this from the comfort of their home. Although the movie has mixed reviews on the big screen, the audience loved the political background and realistic storytelling. You need to know everything about the Tamil drama Surrender, the story, the cast and other details.

When and Where to Watch Surrender

Surrender is set to premiere on Sun NXT on September 4, 2025.

Cast Details

Directed and written by Gowthaman Ganapathy, the movie stars Lal, Padine Kumar, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others.

The Storyline

The Gowthaman Ganapathy directorial Surrender, a crime thriller, follows the story of a police officer and a gangster. Their paths intertwine during the election period. Two cops, a trainee Si Pugazh, and a sub-inspector, ready to retire from his duty, Periyasamy, while on duty, find themselves trapped in a dangerous and challenging situation.

During this phase, a celebrity's gun goes missing from the house, and around the same time, even the funds raised during elections get into the wrong hands. It ends up pulling them into a ruthless gangster.

The movie follows various emotions and challenges like betrayal, loyalties that change from duty and confrontation at a high level. The thriller sheds light on the individual's struggles, showing a different and powerful side of power, politics and morality.

Packed with gritty visuals, haunting musical themes, and very real-looking action sequences, the movie will keep the audience hooked and provide an intense viewing experience. It is not just another action crime thriller, but a political crime thriller with raw and real emotions, layered characters and a very intense plot. The movie is all set for its OTT debut on Sun NXT.

Reception

Surrender is a crime thriller about a police officer and a group of gangsters and has IMDB rating of 7.7//10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sundarakanda OTT Release Date: Know Everything about the Nara Rohith-Starrer
Swiggy Instamart Quick India Movement Sale Announced: Deals on OnePlus, Oppo, boAt, Philips, and More Products

Related Stories

Surrender Is Now Streaming on SunNXT: Know All About This Tamil Crime Thriller
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 16 Pro Max to Be Available at This Price
  2. Yuva Rajkumar-Starrer Ekka OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch It Online
  3. Ghaati OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch It Online
  4. Alice in Borderland Season 3 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch It Online
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Max a Year Later: Still Worth Buying In 2025?
#Latest Stories
  1. Asteroids vs Comets vs Meteors vs Meteorites: What Are They and How Are They Different From Each Other?
  2. Surrender Is Now Streaming on SunNXT: Know All About This Tamil Crime Thriller
  3. Sundarakanda OTT Release Date: Know Everything about the Nara Rohith-Starrer
  4. Netflix’s Wolf King Returns for Final Season: Everything You Need to Know
  5. The Game: You Never Play Alone, the First Tamil Web Series on Netflix to Debut on This Date
  6. Alice in Borderland Season 3 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Show Online
  7. Scientists Map Brain Activity Across 95% of the Mammalian Brain in Landmark Study
  8. Su From So Now Streaming on JioHotstar: All You Need to Know About This Kannada Horror Comedy
  9. Ghaati Is Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know All About This Anushka Shetty-Starrer
  10. Yuva Rajkumar-Starrer Ekka OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Kannada Action Drama Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »