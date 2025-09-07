After its theatrical release, the Tamil crime thriller is now ready for its OTT release. Surrender is the new crime thriller with intense action, drama, and a power-packed performance. Now, viewers can watch this from the comfort of their home. Although the movie has mixed reviews on the big screen, the audience loved the political background and realistic storytelling. You need to know everything about the Tamil drama Surrender, the story, the cast and other details.

When and Where to Watch Surrender

Surrender is set to premiere on Sun NXT on September 4, 2025.

Cast Details

Directed and written by Gowthaman Ganapathy, the movie stars Lal, Padine Kumar, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others.

The Storyline

The Gowthaman Ganapathy directorial Surrender, a crime thriller, follows the story of a police officer and a gangster. Their paths intertwine during the election period. Two cops, a trainee Si Pugazh, and a sub-inspector, ready to retire from his duty, Periyasamy, while on duty, find themselves trapped in a dangerous and challenging situation.

During this phase, a celebrity's gun goes missing from the house, and around the same time, even the funds raised during elections get into the wrong hands. It ends up pulling them into a ruthless gangster.

The movie follows various emotions and challenges like betrayal, loyalties that change from duty and confrontation at a high level. The thriller sheds light on the individual's struggles, showing a different and powerful side of power, politics and morality.

Packed with gritty visuals, haunting musical themes, and very real-looking action sequences, the movie will keep the audience hooked and provide an intense viewing experience. It is not just another action crime thriller, but a political crime thriller with raw and real emotions, layered characters and a very intense plot. The movie is all set for its OTT debut on Sun NXT.

Reception

Surrender is a crime thriller about a police officer and a group of gangsters and has IMDB rating of 7.7//10.