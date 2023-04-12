Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter No Longer an Independent Company After Merger With Elon Musk's Newly Formed Shell Firm X

Twitter No Longer an Independent Company After Merger With Elon Musk's Newly Formed Shell Firm X

Musk has in the past suggested that buying Twitter would be an “accelerant” for creating X — which he dubbed an “everything app.”

By Low De Wei and Marika Katanuma, Bloomberg | Updated: 12 April 2023 10:34 IST
Twitter No Longer an Independent Company After Merger With Elon Musk's Newly Formed Shell Firm X

Photo Credit: Twitter

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 36,117,399 crores) last year

Highlights
  • Elon Musk aims to make X similar to China’s WeChat
  • X Corp. was established on March 9 in Nevada
  • Musk is president of the firm and its parent, X Holdings Corp.

Twitter Inc. has ceased to be an independent company after merging with a newly formed shell firm called X Corp., driving speculation about what Elon Musk intends for the social media platform.

Twitter “no longer exists” after being merged with X Corp., according to an April 4 document submitted in a California court for a lawsuit filed against the company and its former chief executive officer, Jack Dorsey, last year by conservative activist Laura Loomer.

It's unclear what the change means for Twitter, which has seen a sweeping overhaul since Musk bought the company for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 36,117,399 crores) last year. The billionaire owner has in the past suggested that buying Twitter would be an “accelerant” for creating X — which he dubbed an “everything app.” Musk tweeted about the move Tuesday with the single character “X.”

The world's second-richest man has professed his desire to make X similar to China's WeChat, a super-app owned by Tencent Holdings Ltd. used for everything from payments and booking event tickets to messaging. But he's been vague about how it will fit in with his sprawling business empire, ranging from the electric car giant Tesla Inc. to Space Exploration Technologies Corp. Musk also owns the domain “X.com” — the name of the online payments company he started and eventually merged with PayPal.

Musk first set up a trio of holding companies in Delaware with a variation of the name “X Holdings” in April last year as part of his takeover bid for Twitter. But X Corp. was established on March 9 in Nevada, according to records filed in the state. Its merger with Twitter was submitted on March 15. Musk is president of the firm and its parent, X Holdings Corp., which was also created last month and has an authorized capital of $2 million (roughly Rs. 16,415,000 crores), filings show. The recent changes were first reported by Slate.

“It is understood in the corporate world that incorporating in Nevada is what you do if you want to have fewer fiduciary obligations,” said Ann Lipton, associate dean at Tulane University's law school. “It's just harder to sue officers and directors of Nevada companies for breach of fiduciary obligations if you're an investor.” Twitter was previously incorporated in Delaware, and Musk's battle over acquiring the company took place in its chancery court.

Twitter, which no longer has a team handling media queries, did not immediately comment on questions sent by Bloomberg News. Lawyers for the law firm representing Twitter in the case, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move sparked intense speculation on Twitter about what it meant, with Musk's tweet attracting more than 13 million views within hours. In Japan, the topic “Twitter Gone” started trending, with users joking that Twitter's new name will resemble that of a local rock band, X Japan.

“Musk could create a parent structure, similar to Alphabet, where he has all his companies,” said Mandeep Singh, analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. “I don't see how he can layer e-commerce or payments in Twitter right when larger peers such as Alphabet and Meta have struggled to become an everything app on the consumer side.”  

© 2023 Bloomberg LP
 

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, X corp, Tencent
Sony WH-CH520 Headphones With Up to 50 Hours Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

Twitter No Longer an Independent Company After Merger With Elon Musk's Newly Formed Shell Firm X
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo N55 Camera Details Confirmed; iPhone-Inspired Feature Teased
  2. Tecno Phantom V Fold Is the Cheapest Foldable in India: See Price
  3. HBO Max and Discovery+ to Merge as Streaming Platform ‘Max’: Report
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  5. Twitter 'No Longer Exists', Now Part of Elon Musk's Shell Firm X
  6. Vivo T2 5G Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of April 11 Launch
  7. Realme Narzo N55 Charging Speed Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. iQoo Z7 5G Review: Best Smartphone Under Rs. 20,000?
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  10. Sony WH-CH520 Headphones Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Ether Stick to Risen Prices Despite Minor Dips, Crypto Market Remains Shaky
  2. Apple Doubles Its Investment in Carbon Removal Fund, Will Inject Further $200 Million
  3. Tecno Phantom V Fold With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Launch Set for April 18, Teased to Feature Leica-Tuned Cameras
  5. Twitter Will Finally Remove Legacy Blue Check Marks on April 20, Says Elon Musk
  6. HBO Max and Discovery+’s Merged Streaming Platform to Be Revealed This Week, Tipped to Be Called ‘Max’
  7. Twitter No Longer an Independent Company After Merger With Elon Musk's Newly Formed Shell Firm X
  8. Sony WH-CH520 Headphones With Up to 50 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  9. iOS 15.7.5 Update with Security Patches Reportedly Released for Older iPhone, iPad; All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Tab Foldable Tablet Tipped to Launch Later This Year Alongside Galaxy Tab S9 Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.