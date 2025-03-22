WhatsApp is working on adding support for sharing motion photos in chats and channels, according to details shared by a feature tracker. The Meta-owned messaging service could soon introduce a feature that lets users share a brief clip with audio and video recorded by some smartphones when taking a photo. This feature was spotted in development on the latest beta version of the app for Android smartphones, while iPhone users should eventually be able to see them as Live Photos on WhatsApp for iOS.

WhatsApp Motion Photos Picker Button Spotted in Development

According to WABetaInfo, the messaging service is working on adding support for sharing motion pictures in individual chats, group chats, and channels. It was first spotted on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.8.12 update, which is rolling out to beta testers via the Play Store. However, users will not be able to try out the feature, as it is still in development.

Motion photo support in development on WhatsApp

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Motion photos, a feature supported on Android smartphones, and can be captured via the camera app on select devices. When taking a motion photo (or Top Shot on Pixel phones) the handset records a short video clip and some audio, along with a still image. The iOS equivalent of this feature is known as Live Photos.

The feature tracker was able to enable support for the feature, and a screenshot of the upcoming media picker (currently available to beta testers) shows a new icon located in the top right corner of the pop-up card, next to the HD button.

When enabled, users will be able to send share motion photos with other users from their Android smartphone. These images are currently shared as static images, but an upcoming version of WhatsApp should allow users to share motion pictures (or Live Photos on iOS) in chats or on channels.

While capturing motion photos is only supported on select Android smartphones, WhatsApp will allow recipients t see them on an unsupported handset, according to WABetaInfo. This means that WhatsApp is likely to include support for viewing these images on all Android phones, while iOS users might see them as a Live Photo.

Just like other features that are currently in development, there's no word on when WhatsApp will roll out this functionality to testers. Once it is ready to test, it should be available to beta testers on Android, before it is rolled out to all users on the stable channel.