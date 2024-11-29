Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Begins Testing Sticker Pack Sharing Feature on iOS, Android

WhatsApp Begins Testing Sticker Pack Sharing Feature on iOS, Android

WhatsApp is also testing a new feature that allows users to add a message when forwarding content on the messaging platform.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 29 November 2024 21:02 IST
WhatsApp Begins Testing Sticker Pack Sharing Feature on iOS, Android

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

WhatsApp appears to be rolling out the sticker sharing feature in phases

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has rolled out a sticker sharing feature to beta testers
  • It appears that WhatsApp currently supports sharing default sticker packs
  • WhatsApp sticker sharing is expected to roll out to all users eventually
Advertisement

WhatsApp recently began rolling out a new feature to beta testers that allows users to share a sticker pack installed on their device. A month after it was spotted, users who have downloaded the latest beta versions of WhatsApp on iOS and Android will be able to choose a sticker pack that share it with another WhatsApp user, allowing them to install the same pack on their phone. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started allowing some testers to add a message while forwarding content on the messaging platform.

WhatsApp Sticker Sharing Feature Relies on Links

After updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.25.2 (or newer) and WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.24.10.72 via the Google Play beta programme and TestFlight, respectively, testers will be able to access a new feature added to the sticker section on the messaging app. These changes were spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo.

Beta testers will now see a new three-dot button while browsing through sticker packs that are installed on WhatsApp. Tapping this button reveals two options: Send and Remove. If a user chooses to share a sticker pack, WhatsApp will generate a link to that sticker pack and users can select a user before hitting the send button.

WhatsApp sticker sending (left and middle) and adding messages to forwarded content
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

At the moment, it appears that the ability to share entire sticker packs is limited to the ones inside WhatsApp. The feature tracker shared screenshots of the sharing functionality on WhatsApp for iOS ad Android, while sharing the built-in 'Cuppy' sticker pack.

Another feature that is rolling out to beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.25.3 is the ability to add a message while forwarding content. A screenshot shared by the feature tracker shows how a new message field appears after users select contacts while forwarding media on the app.

Gadgets 360 was unable to test both these features on the specified versions of WhatsApp beta for Android, or on subsequent testing versions that were released by the company, including the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.25.12 beta build that rolled out to testers on Thursday. This suggests that the features are being introduced in phases.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp Stickers, WhatsApp Features
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K TVs With Up to 75-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

WhatsApp Begins Testing Sticker Pack Sharing Feature on iOS, Android
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Black Friday Sale Goes Live in India With Discounts, More Offers
  2. iQOO 13 Tipped to Launch in IndiaÂ with This Price Tag
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Is the Perfect Smartphone, Here's Why
  4. iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 With 6,100mAh Battery Launched
  5. Apple Watch Could Soon Get Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature, Patent Shows
  6. Samsung Galaxy A16 Review
  7. [Exclusive] iQOO to Enter Offline Market Starting December
  8. OnePlus 13R Reportedly Listed on FCC Site Ahead of Launch
  9. Elon Musk Says xAI Will Start an AI Game Studio 'To Make Games Great Again'
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ Colours Revealed in New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Lithium Mining Could Have Drastic Impact on Water Quality and Environment, Says Study
  2. ISRO Deploys Satellites to Monitor Cyclone Fengal Which Is Moving Towards Tamil Nadu
  3. WhatsApp Begins Testing Sticker Pack Sharing Feature on iOS, Android
  4. Youngest Exoplanet Ever Discovered Orbiting Around a Growing Protostar 520 Light-Years Away
  5. Elon Musk Says xAI Will Start an AI Game Studio ‘To Make Games Great Again’
  6. Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K TVs With Up to 75-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Two Different Proto-Human Species Lived Together in Keyna 1.5 Million Years Ago, Claims Study
  8. One UI 7 Leaks via Samsung's Spain Website, Hints at Enhanced Sketch to Image and More Features
  9. New OnePlus Buds Spotted on TUV Rheinland Certification Site; May Launch Soon
  10. Government Said to Expand EV Manufacturing Incentives After Tesla Disappointment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »