WhatsApp recently began rolling out a new feature to beta testers that allows users to share a sticker pack installed on their device. A month after it was spotted, users who have downloaded the latest beta versions of WhatsApp on iOS and Android will be able to choose a sticker pack that share it with another WhatsApp user, allowing them to install the same pack on their phone. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started allowing some testers to add a message while forwarding content on the messaging platform.

WhatsApp Sticker Sharing Feature Relies on Links

After updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.25.2 (or newer) and WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.24.10.72 via the Google Play beta programme and TestFlight, respectively, testers will be able to access a new feature added to the sticker section on the messaging app. These changes were spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo.

Beta testers will now see a new three-dot button while browsing through sticker packs that are installed on WhatsApp. Tapping this button reveals two options: Send and Remove. If a user chooses to share a sticker pack, WhatsApp will generate a link to that sticker pack and users can select a user before hitting the send button.

WhatsApp sticker sending (left and middle) and adding messages to forwarded content

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

At the moment, it appears that the ability to share entire sticker packs is limited to the ones inside WhatsApp. The feature tracker shared screenshots of the sharing functionality on WhatsApp for iOS ad Android, while sharing the built-in 'Cuppy' sticker pack.

Another feature that is rolling out to beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.25.3 is the ability to add a message while forwarding content. A screenshot shared by the feature tracker shows how a new message field appears after users select contacts while forwarding media on the app.

Gadgets 360 was unable to test both these features on the specified versions of WhatsApp beta for Android, or on subsequent testing versions that were released by the company, including the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.25.12 beta build that rolled out to testers on Thursday. This suggests that the features are being introduced in phases.